Joan Elaine Herbst
Joan Elaine Herbst, 76, passed away on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at her home in Campbellsport, with her loving family by her side.
Joan was born on July 6, 1947, to Charles and Arlyle (Kohl) Heppert in Milwaukee.
She was united in marriage to Robert L. Herbst Jr. on January 1, 1977, in Las Vegas, NV.
Joan was a member of Campbellsport Alliance Church.
Joan worked as a piece worker for Briggs and Stratton for 40 years.
She was a member of the Theresa American Legion Auxiliary and passed her time painting, doing diamond art, and gardening.
Joan is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Jeff (Cindy) Metz of West Bend and Jim Metz of Hartford; two grandchildren, Ciarah and Avah Metz; two great-grandchildren, TJ and Aiden; and sister, Nancy Sherr of Menomonee Falls. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Susan Ircke.
A Celebration of Joan’s life took place on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m. at Campbellsport Alliance Church in Campbellsport with Rev. Douglas Birr officiating. A visitation for Joan was held at church on Sunday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.
Memorials in loving memory of Joan may be directed to Theresa American Legion and Campbellsport Alliance Church.
