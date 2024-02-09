Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Joan Elaine Herbst

Joan Elaine Herbst Joan Elaine Herbst

Joan Elaine Herbst, 76, passed away on Fri­day, Feb. 2, 2024, at her home in Camp­bell­sport, with her lov­ing fam­ily by her side.
Joan was born on July 6, 1947, to Charles and Ar­lyle (Kohl) Hep­pert in Mil­wau­kee.
She was united in mar­riage to Robert L. Herbst Jr. on Jan­u­ary 1, 1977, in Las Vegas, NV.
Joan was a mem­ber of Camp­bell­sport Al­liance Church.
Joan worked as a piece worker for Briggs and Strat­ton for 40 years.
She was a mem­ber of the Theresa Amer­i­can Le­gion Aux­il­iary and passed her time paint­ing, doing di­a­mond art, and gar­den­ing.
Joan is sur­vived by her hus­band, Robert; chil­dren, Jeff (Cindy) Metz of West Bend and Jim Metz of Hart­ford; two grand­chil­dren, Cia­rah and Avah Metz; two great-grand­chil­dren, TJ and Aiden; and sis­ter, Nancy Sherr of Menomonee Falls. She is fur­ther sur­vived by other rel­a­tives and friends.
Joan was pre­ceded in death by her par­ents and her sis­ter, Susan Ircke.
A Cel­e­bra­tion of Joan’s life took place on Sun­day, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m. at Camp­bell­sport Al­liance Church in Camp­bell­sport with Rev. Dou­glas Birr of­fi­ci­at­ing. A vis­i­ta­tion for Joan was held at church on Sun­day, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. until the time of ser­vice at 1 p.m.
Memo­ri­als in lov­ing mem­ory of Joan may be di­rected to Theresa Amer­i­can Le­gion and Camp­bell­sport Al­liance Church.
Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is car­ing for the fam­ily. www.​Koepsellfh.​com

