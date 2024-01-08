Shirley Copland Gillard, 87, returned to her heavenly home on January 3, 2024, after a lengthy battle with memory loss. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.

Born in England on March 8, 1936, to Harold Stanley Copland and Gertrude (Herbert) Copland, Shirley survived the Blitz in WWII and traveled the countryside due to military obligations of her dad, who was a Royal Air Force Officer. Shirley loved sports and excelled in field hockey and table tennis, winning a doubles tennis championship in 1956. She worked at Baker Perkins before meeting the love of her life, Albert Gerald Gillard, a Campbellsport native, who was a military policeman in the U.S. Air Force. After their wedding on February 14, 1959, they relocated to an Air Force base in Minot, North Dakota, began to grow their family and relocated back to the Campbellsport area. After raising their five children, Shirley became a paraeducator for the special needs students at Campbellsport School District and eventually drove a bus for these children as well. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she and her family sang in the choir until she moved to be closer to family in Waterloo, where she attended and sang in the choir at St. John Lutheran Church and School. In addition to singing, mom loved to read, draw, dance, travel and laugh.

Shirley is survived by her five children, Claire (Duane) Cina, Lorna Hargarten, Kerry (Pedro) Lozano, Lynnette (Phil) Phillips, and Brian (Melissa) Gillard; 14 grandchildren (whom she taught to love tea and biscuits!); and 10 great-grandchildren; as well as her five brothers and sisters in England.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband; mother; father; and stepfather, Bob Hunt; as well as her mother and father-in-law, Chester and Mary Gillard; and brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Bette Gillard.

Shirley’s funeral will be held Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church and School at 413 E Madison St., Waterloo, WI, with a luncheon immediately following. Her burial will take place at Union Cemetery in Campbellsport, in the afternoon.

Her family is eternally grateful to the staff at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek for their loving care and attention in her final hours, as well as Pastor Adomeit for his commitment to mom and family, as he provided spiritual support for her as well as comfort for her children in her final days. Her family is at peace, knowing that mom is Home and living in eternal joy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice Care at 1225 Remmel Drive Johnson Creek, 53094, or St. John Lutheran Church and School.

Twohig Funeral is assisting the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.

