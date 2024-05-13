Margaret Mary (Langenhorst) Wheeler

Margaret M. Wheeler passed away from this life on Sunday, May 5, 2024, surrounded by family, friends, and beloved pets, in the comfort of her home in Albuquerque, NM.

Born in Fond du Lac, on July 30, 1945, she was the youngest of seven children brought together by the marriage of her parents, Conrad Langenhorst and Mary (Pruitt) Langenhorst.

She was raised in Mayville, and became a graduate of Mayville High School in 1963. Shortly after, she attended Oshkosh State College and it was during this time that she met and married the love of her life, George C. Wheeler, her devoted husband of 57 years. Together, they welcomed a daughter, Wendy Ellen. After residing 26 years in Wisconsin, they moved to Albuquerque, NM.

Margy began working in Albuquerque in 1974. She entered the workforce as an entry-level secretary not knowing that she would soon advance her skills as a legal secretary and continue to build her career by becoming a Certified Paralegal in the State of New Mexico. She worked for a number of prominent law firms in Albuquerque before her formal retirement in the mid-90s.

Anyone and everyone who knew Margy will tell you that she was full of life. Her energy and enthusiasm was contagious to those around her. As a young girl and throughout her life as an adult woman, she was the life of the party. Her magnitude of love was unselfishly shared with everyone. As a daughter, she was mischievous and curious. As a sister, she was always available. As an aunt, she was the favorite. As a friend, she was honest and loyal. As a wife, she was loving and devoted. As a mother, she was exceptional. Our world without her feels much emptier.

She is survived by her husband, George C. Wheeler; her daughter, Wendy Wheeler Martinez; and her son-in-law, Dr. Michael J. Martinez of Albuquerque. Margy has one surviving half-brother, Conrad Langenhorst and his wife, Ruth Langenhorst of Berlin. She has a surviving sister-in-law, Kandee Wheeler Heidtke, and her husband, Keith Heidtke, of West Bend. She has fifteen surviving nephews and nieces and their respective families located throughout the country.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her father- and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Dolores Wheeler; her half-brothers, Vernon, Lawrence, and Herman; her half-sisters, Charlotte Stortz and Mary Ann Leader; her nephews, Jamie Hammer, Stephen Stortz; her niece, Kathleen Greene.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 25, in Albuquerque, NM. Please visit online-tribute.com/MargaretMaryWheeler for more information and to share online condolences.

