Kewaskum Statesman
Posted on

Harold Schladweiler

Harold “Red” Schladweiler, age 79 years, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on January 1, 2024, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Red was born on February 7, 1944, in Port Washington to Jerome and Margaret Schladweiler (Dahm). He was united in marriage to Kaye Ziegelbauer (nee Kress) on September 20, 1991.

Red graduated from Kewaskum High School, and then attended the University of Wisconsin School of Workers. He honorably served in the Army National Guard Aviation Company flying helicopters.

Red worked at The West Bend Company for twenty-five years as a Tool and Die Setter. Later he was an International Representative for the United Steel Workers. Red was also elected to the Executive Board of the Wisconsin State AFL-CIO.

Red enjoyed playing football; baseball (Thiemer Dome); watching Brewers, Packers, Bucks, NASCAR races; and creating projects in his woodshop.

Those Red leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Kaye; children, Cheryl (Scott) Steffes, Tim (Tammy) Schladweiler, Rita Butke, Holly Walls, Cole Ziegelbauer; grandchildren, Alex Phillips, Matthew Schladweiler, Daniel Schladweiler, Rob Walls, Adam Walls, and David Ziegelbauer. He is further survived by siblings, Helen (Floyd) Kertscher, Carol Vetter, Jerome Jr. (Anita) Schladweiler, Mary Vrana, Joanne (Greg) Arndt, and Joyce Nelson; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Red was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Margaret Schladweiler; parents-in-law, George and Fern Kress; brothers-in-law, Gerald “Jerry” Vetter, Gary Nelson, Tim “Butch” Vrana, George “Butch” Kress, Jack (Nancy) Schoebel, Richard “Rich” Madell; nephew, Kurt Schoebel; and a very special loving granddaughter, Caitlyn Ziegelbauer.

VISITATION: Red’s family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (305 Main St. – Kewaskum, WI 53040).

SERVICE: A Mass of Christian Burial in remembrance of Red will take place at Holy Trinity on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 11 a.m. with Father Patrick Magnor officiating. Burial will be at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Kewaskum following Mass.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Froedtert West Bend Hospital for their care and compassion.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Red’s arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence on the tribute wall, please visit www.myrhum-patten.com.

Share
LATEST NEWS
Barbara “Barb” Breitkreutz
Dodge County Pionier

Barbara “Barb” Breitkreutz

  Barbara “Barb” Breitkreutz, 81, of Mayville passed away peacefully at her home on Monday,...

Posted on

James W. Leege
Kewaskum Statesman

James W. Leege

James W. “Jim” Leege, 90, of West Bend, passed away on December 31, 2023. Jim was born on...

Posted on

Grace Ann Campagna
Campbellsport News

Grace Ann Campagna

Grace Ann Campagna, 82, of Campbellsport passed away as the result of a car accident on November...

Posted on

Lila Adeline Stahl
Kewaskum Statesman

Lila Adeline Stahl

Lila Adeline Stahl, 90, of West Bend passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Serenity...

Posted on

Marilyn Wiesner
Campbellsport News

Marilyn Wiesner

Marilyn A. Wiesner, 93, of Campbellsport passed away Friday, December 22, 2023, at Hope Health and...

Posted on

Leonard “Lenny” Richard Zuehlke
Dodge County Pionier

Leonard “Lenny” Richard Zuehlke

   Leonard (Lenny) Richard Zuehlke transitioned to his Heavenly home due to a heart attack on...

Posted on