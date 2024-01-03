Harold Schladweiler

Harold “Red” Schladweiler, age 79 years, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on January 1, 2024, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Red was born on February 7, 1944, in Port Washington to Jerome and Margaret Schladweiler (Dahm). He was united in marriage to Kaye Ziegelbauer (nee Kress) on September 20, 1991.

Red graduated from Kewaskum High School, and then attended the University of Wisconsin School of Workers. He honorably served in the Army National Guard Aviation Company flying helicopters.

Red worked at The West Bend Company for twenty-five years as a Tool and Die Setter. Later he was an International Representative for the United Steel Workers. Red was also elected to the Executive Board of the Wisconsin State AFL-CIO.

Red enjoyed playing football; baseball (Thiemer Dome); watching Brewers, Packers, Bucks, NASCAR races; and creating projects in his woodshop.

Those Red leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Kaye; children, Cheryl (Scott) Steffes, Tim (Tammy) Schladweiler, Rita Butke, Holly Walls, Cole Ziegelbauer; grandchildren, Alex Phillips, Matthew Schladweiler, Daniel Schladweiler, Rob Walls, Adam Walls, and David Ziegelbauer. He is further survived by siblings, Helen (Floyd) Kertscher, Carol Vetter, Jerome Jr. (Anita) Schladweiler, Mary Vrana, Joanne (Greg) Arndt, and Joyce Nelson; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Red was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Margaret Schladweiler; parents-in-law, George and Fern Kress; brothers-in-law, Gerald “Jerry” Vetter, Gary Nelson, Tim “Butch” Vrana, George “Butch” Kress, Jack (Nancy) Schoebel, Richard “Rich” Madell; nephew, Kurt Schoebel; and a very special loving granddaughter, Caitlyn Ziegelbauer.

VISITATION: Red’s family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (305 Main St. – Kewaskum, WI 53040).

SERVICE: A Mass of Christian Burial in remembrance of Red will take place at Holy Trinity on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 11 a.m. with Father Patrick Magnor officiating. Burial will be at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Kewaskum following Mass.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Froedtert West Bend Hospital for their care and compassion.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Red’s arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence on the tribute wall, please visit www.myrhum-patten.com.