Leonard (Lenny) Richard Zuehlke transitioned to his Heavenly home due to a heart attack on September 15, 2023, in Littleton, CO.

He was born on August 17, 1951, in Fond du Lac, and was the youngest and only son of Leonard and Marie (Leichtle) Zuehlke. As a young child he grew up on a farm outside of Theresa and his family later moved into town to live on the Rock River where he loved to fish and ice skate. At an early age, he delivered newspapers so he could save money to eventually buy his beloved 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302.

Lenny graduated from Lomira High School in Lomira, and he spent his young adult years in Theresa, working as an auto mechanic and an emergency medical technician, and he was also a member of the Theresa Fire Department.

In 1978 Lenny moved out to Colorado Springs, CO, and then onto Crested Butte, CO, where he worked in property management and created a locksmithing business. He was a captain on the Crested Butte/Mount Crested Butte volunteer fire department for 11 years, and was awarded fire fighter of the year in 1993. He was also a member of the Mount Crested Butte Town Council for three years. He loved the fact that he got to participate in passing and implementing a much-needed bike/walking path from Mount Crested Butte to Crested Butte.

In 1991 he met his future wife, Karen, at a wedding in Crested Butte. After a long-distance relationship and lots of driving back and forth, he moved to Denver, CO, and they were married on April 27, 1996. They settled in Littleton, CO, and have two children.

In addition to being an amazing husband and father, Lenny had many talents and skills that he used to help others improve their lives. Not only was he a mechanical genius, but he was also a yoga master. He owned and instructed classes at a Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi center in Littleton, CO, for 13 years. He helped many people improve their health and find their true passion through his creative classes and compassionate coaching.

Lenny loved to snowboard, skurf on Lake Powell, play volleyball, and create beautiful landscapes and water features. He was passionate about golf and spreading health, happiness, and peace to everyone he met. His vision was to create an Earth Citizen community where people of all ages could affordably

coexist together.

He will be remembered most for his limitless bright energy, his unconditional friendship, his knack for fixing things, his dance moves, his passion for helping others, and his love for the earth.

Lenny is survived by his wife of 27 years, Karen of Littleton, CO; his son, Austin of Los Alamos, NM; his daughter, Maura of Littleton, CO; and his three sisters, Carol Bernhard (Bob), Diane Cragin (David), and Bonny Zuehlke, all of Theresa. He is further survived by four nieces and one nephew in addition to other relatives and many friends.

We will be celebrating Lenny’s life on April 27, 2024, at 11:30 am at Mile Hi Church in Lakewood, CO.

Donations can be sent to Earth Citizens Organization www.earthcitizens.org where you can also take the New Humanity Pledge in honor of Lenny.