Geraldine Helen Luebke (nee Breslow), 85, of Mayville passed away on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Lomira.

Geri was born July 27, 1938, to Gerald and Anita (Pribnow) Breslow. Geri was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Church in Mayville and graduated from Mayville High School in 1956.

She was united in marriage to Ralph Luebke at St. Paul’s Church in Mayville on October 5, 1957. They were blessed with 51 years of marriage.

Geri was heavily involved in her church, serving as a Sunday school teacher, serving on church council, member of the Ladies Aid, and various other committees. Geri and her husband farmed with Ralph’s parents and later with their sons. Family was very important to her, and she enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s events. Geri was a caring and giving person, always willing to help whenever she could.

Those Geri leaves behind to cherish her memory include her children, Steven (Janet) Luebke, Glenn (Mary) Luebke, Neil (Patti Jo) Luebke, Cheryl (Donald) Luehring, Mark (Amy) Luebke; nine grandchildren, Claire (Bradley Kulibert) Luebke, Nicholas Luebke, Sarah Luebke, Nina Luebke, Tyler (Kaitlyn) Luehring, Ryan (Anne Helmbrecht) Luehring, Dylan (Madelyn Lein) Luehring, Allison (Justin Lammers) Luebke, and Craig Luebke; one great-grandson, Grayson Luehring; two sisters, Deloris Zastrow, Arlene (Ronald) Brinkmann; a brother, Lloyd (Jermaine) Breslow; sisters-in-law, Carol Ann (Rev. Dr. Gerald) Middents, RoxAnn Breslow; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Geri was preceded in death by her brother, Merlin Breslow; and her brother-in-law, Merlin Zastrow.

VISITIATION: Geri’s family will greet relatives and friends at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 16 South Walnut Street in Mayville on Friday, Dec. 22, from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service will be held for Geri at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville on Friday, Dec. 22, at 12 p.m. with Rev. Traci Maass officiating.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church.

The family would like to thank SSM Health Hospice for their care of Geri. Also, a very special heartfelt thank you to the amazing caregivers at Hope Senior Living, where Geri resided for the past two years. “You treated our mom with so much love and respect, just as if she was your own mom/grandma. We can never thank you enough.”

The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Geri’s arrangements. Additional information and online guestbook may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.

