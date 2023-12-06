David W. Schilz passed away on December 6, 2023 at the age of 60.

Beloved husband of Debbie for 35 years. Father of Dustin Haugen. Son of Beverly and the late Earl. Brother of Dan (Diane) Schilz and Debbie (Jim) Wahl. Son-in-law of Bill Frederick Sr. Brother-in-law of Bill Frederick Jr., Paul Frederick Sr., and Kevin Frederick. Uncle of Greg, Sarah, Stacy, Paul Jr., Emily and Abby. Great uncle of Isaiah. Further survived by many dear friends and his Club brothers and sisters.

Dave was a skilled welder, using his artistic ability to create beautiful works of art. He had the ability to see potential in all objects and had a gift of turning trash into treasure. He also loved riding his chopper with his Club brothers and sisters, and working with his Local 8 Union brothers.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Schmidt & Bartelt in Menomonee Falls, from 4 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 7 p.m.

SCHMIDT & BARTELT

A.A. Schmidt & Sons

Funeral and Cremation Services

N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.

Menomonee Falls

262-251-3630

www.schmidtandbartelt.com