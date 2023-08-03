Curtis Louis Scheunemann, age 76 years, of Farmington, was called home to be with the Lord on August 1, 2023, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Curtis was born on April 18, 1947, in West Bend to Hilbert and Leona Scheunemann (Wilkens). Curtis was united in marriage to Nancy Voge (Allen) on December 10, 1999, at First Congregational Church in Port Washington.

Curtis graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1966. He went on to earn his Associates Degree through the University of Wisconsin Agricultural Program. Curtis owned and operated his own farm and a welding business (Farmland Welding). Later, Curtis worked at Metalcraft in West Bend for many years, and retired in 2016.

Curtis was a 51-year member and former president of the Newburg Fire Department. He was a longtime member of the Newburg Lions Club. Curtis was instrumental in starting up and coaching a local traveling girls softball team.

Those Curtis leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Nancy Scheunemann;

Two sons, Kevin (Karen) Scheunemann and Steven (Lacy) Scheunemann;

Six stepchildren, Lee (Kris) Voge, Lisa (Ralph) Guernsey, John (Lisa) Voge, Frank (Robyn) Voge, Teresa (Kevin) Young, and Jacqueline Schiebel;

Twenty grandchildren, Alyssa, Katie, Peyton, Stuart, Piper, and Dylan Scheunemann; Rebekah (Marshall) Grosse, Vanessa Voge, Stuart (Mary) Guernsey, Molly Wojtyska, Brenda (Ben) Wolf, Katie (Chad) Wozniak, Tyler Voge, Dustin Voge, Rex Voge, Sarah (Curtis) White, Ray Young, Shiloh Young, Valerie Schiebel, and Hailey (Jeremiah) Rathke; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

He is further survived by his brother, Conrad (Darlene) Scheunemann; sister, Carol (Doug) Frank; and former wife, Betty; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Curtis was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Angela Scheunemann; brother-in-law, Leland James (Helen) Allen; sister-in-law, Betty Jane (Robert) Ewig; nephew, Ryan Frank; and grandson, Cole Schiebel.

Visitation: Curtis’ family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday, August 6, 2023, from 2 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church (623 Congress Dr, Newburg, WI 53060.)

Service: A Funeral Service in remembrance of Curtis will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 6, at St. John’s Lutheran – Newburg, Pastor Kurt Schaser will officiate. Burial will be at the church cemetery after the service.

Memorials in Curtis’ name can be directed to the Newburg Fire Department, the Newburg Lions Club, or St. John’s Lutheran in Newburg.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Froedtert West Bend Hospital for their care and compassion.

