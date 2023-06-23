Lucy Ann Klokow
Lucy Ann Klokow, 85, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville.
Lucy was born the daughter of Ellis and Lucille (Wurl) Steinbach on May 6, 1938. She was a graduate of Mayville High School.
Lucy was united in marriage to Lamoyne Klokow in Florida.
Lucy loved music and was the lead singer and guitarist in a country band. She enjoyed making puzzles and doing word searches. Lucy had a lifelong love of birds and enjoyed tending to her flowers outside. Lucy cherished the time she spent with her family and friends.
Lucy is survived by her children, Deborah (Dan) Bunkoske and Herbert (Ann) Timm; her grandchildren, Matthew Giese (Caitlyn), Jessie (John) Shane, Cassie Giese (Mike), Jennifer (Brandon) Coffey, Jessica Timm, Ashley Koon, Jeremiah Timm (Katie), and Bailee Timm (Austin); 12 great-grandchildren; her sister, Dianne Albinger. Lucy is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lamoyne; and one son in infancy, Herbert E. G. Timm.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.Koepsellfh.com