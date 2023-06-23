Lucy Ann Klokow, 85, passed away on Thurs­day, June 22, 2023, at Cross­roads Care Cen­ter in Mayville.

Lucy was born the daugh­ter of Ellis and Lu­cille (Wurl) Stein­bach on May 6, 1938. She was a grad­u­ate of Mayville High School.

Lucy was united in mar­riage to Lam­oyne Klokow in Florida.

Lucy loved music and was the lead singer and gui­tarist in a coun­try band. She en­joyed mak­ing puz­zles and doing word searches. Lucy had a life­long love of birds and en­joyed tend­ing to her flow­ers out­side. Lucy cher­ished the time she spent with her fam­ily and friends.

Lucy is sur­vived by her chil­dren, Deb­o­rah (Dan) Bunkoske and Her­bert (Ann) Timm; her grand­chil­dren, Matthew Giese (Cait­lyn), Jessie (John) Shane, Cassie Giese (Mike), Jen­nifer (Bran­don) Cof­fey, Jes­sica Timm, Ash­ley Koon, Je­re­miah Timm (Katie), and Bailee Timm (Austin); 12 great-grand­chil­dren; her sis­ter, Di­anne Al­binger. Lucy is fur­ther sur­vived by nieces, nephews, other rel­a­tives, and friends.

Lucy was pre­ceded in death by her par­ents; her hus­band, Lam­oyne; and one son in in­fancy, Her­bert E. G. Timm.

Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is serv­ing the fam­ily. www.​Koepsellfh.​com

