Timothy J. Boerst “Hopper”, 53, of Theresa, formerly Mayville, passed away peacefully at Froedtert Hospital Sunday, June 11, 2023, due to complications sustained during a motorcycle accident.

Tim was born July 25, 1969, in Madison. In December of 1969, he became the son of James and Alice (Ondrejka) Boerst.

Tim was a 1987 graduate of Mayville High School. He worked at various places in Mayville, including MEC and Metalcraft of Mayville. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1998 and served until 2004. Naval Lieutenant Tim served six years aboard the USS Underwood (FFG-36) Damage Control Man (Surface Warfare Qualified). After his service commitment, he graduated from Jacksonville (FL) Fire Academy and served on the St. John’s County Fire and Rescue Department. Returning to WI in 2003, he obtained an associate degree in Para Medicine, and was working toward his bachelor’s degree in emergency services management. He continued to serve non-active-duty status as an officer in the United States Naval Cadets Corps; he was very passionate and loved every moment. Tim joined St. John’s Northwestern Academy in August of 2021 and was a Bravo Company Resident Advisor (MA). I cannot express how much joy, working at this establishment brought to Tim. Tim had a combined 33 years of experience as a Firefighter/EMT and Tactical Medic. Tim served as an Engine Company Captain for the Theresa Fire Department and Mayville EMS as an Advance EMT. He also was a Fire/EMS and CPR instructor and was called upon to train first aid to the SJNA facility and staff.

After the devastating loss of Tim’s only son, James, in 2018, Tim dedicated much of his spare time in keeping his son’s memory alive; including Memorial Motorcycle Rides to visiting his son’s graveside daily. Tim played trumpet and shared his special talent with James, who also played. Tim enjoyed volunteering his time for the communities that he resided in and the communities that surrounded him, including frying fish frys for the American Legion in Fond du Lac on some Friday nights. Tim was a very dedicated father, and member of the community.

Those Tim leaves behind are his daughter, Jessica (Jeremy Hunt) Boerst of Neenah; his mother, Alice Boerst of Mayville; his niece, Kristi Lindert of Mayville; his nephew, Dustin (Kristin) Lindert of Mequon; his granddaughters, Lily and Evelyn; his great-niece, Natalie; and his great-nephews, Jaevin, Jerrick, Micah, and Jorden. And many other family and friends. He was truly “one of a kind” and will be missed by many.

Tim is preceded in death by his son, James R.Boerst; his father, James E. Boerst; his sister, Jamy M. Boerst; his grandparents, Arthur and Edna Boerst & Mike and Helen Ondrejka; and many other great-grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and loved ones.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Tim took place on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 12 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Theresa with Rev. Fr. Joe Dominic presiding. A visitation for Tim was held at church on Friday, June 16 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon. Interment was at St. Mary Cemetery in Mayville where graveside military rites were conducted by the Theresa American Legion Post #270.

On behalf of the family, we would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff and medical team at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

Tim was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and a seasoned first responder… Wear your helmet, as he always did!

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com