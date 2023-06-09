Evelyn Lorraine Krug

Eve­lyn Lor­raine Krug (nee Ehrhardt), 87, passed away peace­fully on No­vem­ber 22, 2022.

Eve­lyn was born on July 13, 1935, in the Town of Lomira to Mau­rice and Lav­ila Ehrhardt.

She was united in mar­riage to Don­ald Krug on Au­gust 16, 1958, at Emanuel Church, and to­gether they raised two chil­dren. Don­ald passed away on Feb­ru­ary 12, 1992.

Eve­lyn grad­u­ated from Lomira High School in 1953. She at­tended Dodge County Nor­mal School and earned a de­gree in ed­u­ca­tion. She started her ca­reer teach­ing in a one-room school­house be­fore tak­ing a break from ed­u­ca­tion to be a farmwife. Later, she spent 18 years as a para­pro­fes­sional (teacher’s aide) in the Lomira School Dis­trict.

Eve­lyn had a strong faith and was a long­time and in­volved mem­ber of Trin­ity United Methodist Church in Lomira. She was a tal­ented mu­si­cian, in­clud­ing singing alto for many years with the church choir and ear­lier in a trio with three Ehrhardt Sis­ters. She also played the sax­o­phone and ac­cor­dion. Eve­lyn had a pas­sion for pho­tog­ra­phy and travel, and she loved to com­bine the two. She en­joyed de­vot­ing time to local youth, and she was a 4-H leader of the Lomira Clover Leaves Club for nearly 50 years.

Eve­lyn loved her fam­ily dearly, and those she leaves be­hind to cher­ish her mem­ory in­clude her two chil­dren, Lori (Tim) Colleran and Steve Krug; four grand­chil­dren, Kel­lie (Bill) Jacob, Daniel Krug, Anna Krug, and Emilee (Jeff) Simon; six great-grand­chil­dren, Aiden Krug, Brady Jacob, Gra­ham Hocher, Allie Jacob, Brynn Jacob, and Ada­line Simon; sis­ters, Lois Hartwig and Lynette (George) Sher­man and brother, Robert (Janet) Ehrhardt. She is fur­ther sur­vived by nieces, nephews, other rel­a­tives, and friends.

In ad­di­tion to her par­ents and her hus­band, Don­ald; Eve­lyn was pre­ceded in death by her step­mother, LaV­erne Ehrhardt; brother, Ronald Ehrhardt; sis­ter, Carol Dall­man; and broth­ers-in-law, Arlen Hartwig and Mark Dall­man.

A cel­e­bra­tion of Eve­lyn’s life will be held on Sat­ur­day, June 24, 2023, at Trin­ity United Methodist Church (300 Church Street, Lomira). Fam­ily will greet rel­a­tives and friends in vis­i­ta­tion from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., at which time a memo­r­ial ser­vice will com­mence in honor of Eve­lyn. A re­cep­tion and meal will im­me­di­ately fol­low in the church fel­low­ship hall.

In lieu of flow­ers, con­tri­bu­tions in Eve­lyn’s mem­ory may be di­rected to Trin­ity United Methodist Church in Lomira.

The fam­ily would like to thank the doc­tors, nurses, and staff at Hope Se­nior Liv­ing / Hope Health and Re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion in Lomira and at St. Croix Hos­pice for their care and com­pas­sion.

Myrhum-Pat­ten Fu­neral & Cre­ma­tion Ser­vice has been en­trusted with Eve­lyn’s arrange­ments. Please con­sider sign­ing our on­line guest book (www.​myrhum-​pat­ten.​com) to share your con­do­lences with the fam­ily.

