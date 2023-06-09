Evelyn Lorraine Krug
Evelyn Lorraine Krug (nee Ehrhardt), 87, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2022.
Evelyn was born on July 13, 1935, in the Town of Lomira to Maurice and Lavila Ehrhardt.
She was united in marriage to Donald Krug on August 16, 1958, at Emanuel Church, and together they raised two children. Donald passed away on February 12, 1992.
Evelyn graduated from Lomira High School in 1953. She attended Dodge County Normal School and earned a degree in education. She started her career teaching in a one-room schoolhouse before taking a break from education to be a farmwife. Later, she spent 18 years as a paraprofessional (teacher’s aide) in the Lomira School District.
Evelyn had a strong faith and was a longtime and involved member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Lomira. She was a talented musician, including singing alto for many years with the church choir and earlier in a trio with three Ehrhardt Sisters. She also played the saxophone and accordion. Evelyn had a passion for photography and travel, and she loved to combine the two. She enjoyed devoting time to local youth, and she was a 4-H leader of the Lomira Clover Leaves Club for nearly 50 years.
Evelyn loved her family dearly, and those she leaves behind to cherish her memory include her two children, Lori (Tim) Colleran and Steve Krug; four grandchildren, Kellie (Bill) Jacob, Daniel Krug, Anna Krug, and Emilee (Jeff) Simon; six great-grandchildren, Aiden Krug, Brady Jacob, Graham Hocher, Allie Jacob, Brynn Jacob, and Adaline Simon; sisters, Lois Hartwig and Lynette (George) Sherman and brother, Robert (Janet) Ehrhardt. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Donald; Evelyn was preceded in death by her stepmother, LaVerne Ehrhardt; brother, Ronald Ehrhardt; sister, Carol Dallman; and brothers-in-law, Arlen Hartwig and Mark Dallman.
A celebration of Evelyn’s life will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Trinity United Methodist Church (300 Church Street, Lomira). Family will greet relatives and friends in visitation from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., at which time a memorial service will commence in honor of Evelyn. A reception and meal will immediately follow in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Evelyn’s memory may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church in Lomira.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Hope Senior Living / Hope Health and Rehabilitation in Lomira and at St. Croix Hospice for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Evelyn’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.