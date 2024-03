Cougar Individual State Results

Cougar Individual State Results DAN HEISDORF ASST. WRESTLING COACH, CHS Four Campbellsport Cougars traveled to Madison to participate in the state wrestling tournament last weekend, February 22-24. Freshman Emma Batzler was the first to take the mats on Thursday where she wrestled Addison Olson of Peshtigo. Batzler wrestled tough, however she ended up losing 8-0 and did not get a wrestleback.