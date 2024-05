Kewaskum Battles for a Win on the Road

Kewaskum Battles for a Win on the Road KHS BASEBALL Tuesday, May 7 In a battle of the Indians, Kewaskum (10-11, 5-4) came up victorious over Berlin (3-9, 3-8), 7-6. Kewaskum utilized a seventh inning rally after being down 2-6 to score five and be victorious. After the first three batters reached via walk or hit by pitch, the Berlin pitcher settled in and got Kewaskum’s next two batters