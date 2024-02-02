Leonard “Lenny” Zimmel

Leonard “Lenny” Zim­mel, 68, of Hart­ford, passed away peace­fully on Fri­day, Jan. 26, 2024, at the Kathy Hos­pice in West Bend.

Lenny was born on April 24, 1955, to his par­ents Lester and Ar­lene (nee Chris­t­ian) Zim­mel in Beaver Dam.

Lenny grad­u­ated from Mayville high school in 1973.

He mar­ried his wife of 35 years Debi Karn on Oc­to­ber 15, 1988, at Im­manuel (River Church) in Mayville.

Lenny worked with his fa­ther Lester for sev­eral years as a car­pen­ter. He later went on to be­come a cheese­maker, work­ing for Wid­mer’s Cheese in Theresa for 36 years.

In Lenny’s younger years, he en­joyed polka music and danc­ing. He was an avid bowler and spent sev­eral years trav­el­ing to state bowl­ing tour­na­ments, and even shot two per­fect 300 games in his life­time. Lenny also loved sports, and cheer­ing on all the Wis­con­sin sports teams, es­pe­cially the Green Bay Pack­ers.

Lenny is sur­vived by his wife, Debi Zim­mel; daugh­ter, Jenna Zim­mel; cher­ished puppy, Rella; sib­lings, Larry (Debra), LouAnn, and Lloyd (Wendy) Zim­mel; mother-in-law, Ca­r­ole Karn; and sis­ter-in-law, Cindy Karn. He is fur­ther sur­vived by many loved nieces, nephews, fam­ily and friends.

He was pre­ceded in death by his par­ents, Lester and Ar­lene Zim­mel; fa­ther-in-law, Lovey Karn; brother-in-law, Dave Karn; and beloved dog, Harley.

Fu­neral Ser­vices will be held on Sat­ur­day, Feb. 10, at Peace Lutheran Church (1025 Peace Lutheran Dr., Hart­ford, WI 53027). Fam­ily will greet rel­a­tives and friends from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Ser­vice will im­me­di­ately fol­low at 1 p.m.

The fam­ily would like to ex­tend their grat­i­tude and thanks to Kathy Hos­pice for their com­pas­sion­ate care of Lenny.

