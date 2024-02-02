Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Leonard “Lenny” Zimmel

Leonard “Lenny” Zimmel Leonard “Lenny” Zimmel

Leonard “Lenny” Zim­mel, 68, of Hart­ford, passed away peace­fully on Fri­day, Jan. 26, 2024, at the Kathy Hos­pice in West Bend.
Lenny was born on April 24, 1955, to his par­ents Lester and Ar­lene (nee Chris­t­ian) Zim­mel in Beaver Dam.
Lenny grad­u­ated from Mayville high school in 1973.
He mar­ried his wife of 35 years Debi Karn on Oc­to­ber 15, 1988, at Im­manuel (River Church) in Mayville.
Lenny worked with his fa­ther Lester for sev­eral years as a car­pen­ter. He later went on to be­come a cheese­maker, work­ing for Wid­mer’s Cheese in Theresa for 36 years.
In Lenny’s younger years, he en­joyed polka music and danc­ing. He was an avid bowler and spent sev­eral years trav­el­ing to state bowl­ing tour­na­ments, and even shot two per­fect 300 games in his life­time. Lenny also loved sports, and cheer­ing on all the Wis­con­sin sports teams, es­pe­cially the Green Bay Pack­ers.
Lenny is sur­vived by his wife, Debi Zim­mel; daugh­ter, Jenna Zim­mel; cher­ished puppy, Rella; sib­lings, Larry (Debra), LouAnn, and Lloyd (Wendy) Zim­mel; mother-in-law, Ca­r­ole Karn; and sis­ter-in-law, Cindy Karn. He is fur­ther sur­vived by many loved nieces, nephews, fam­ily and friends.
He was pre­ceded in death by his par­ents, Lester and Ar­lene Zim­mel; fa­ther-in-law, Lovey Karn; brother-in-law, Dave Karn; and beloved dog, Harley.
Fu­neral Ser­vices will be held on Sat­ur­day, Feb. 10, at Peace Lutheran Church (1025 Peace Lutheran Dr., Hart­ford, WI 53027). Fam­ily will greet rel­a­tives and friends from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Ser­vice will im­me­di­ately fol­low at 1 p.m.
The fam­ily would like to ex­tend their grat­i­tude and thanks to Kathy Hos­pice for their com­pas­sion­ate care of Lenny.

Share
LATEST NEWS
Donald C. “Don” Maxwell
Dodge County Pionier

Donald C. “Don” Maxwell

Don­ald C. “Don” Maxwell, Jr., 74, of Theresa, passed away on Jan­u­ary 21, 2024, at St....

Posted on

Dennis A. Laufenberg
Dodge County Pionier

Dennis A. Laufenberg

   Dennis A. Laufenberg, 77, of Iron Ridge was taken too soon from our world to be with his...

Posted on

Carol Ann M. Schabel
Dodge County Pionier

Carol Ann M. Schabel

Carol Ann M. Sch­a­bel, 79, passed away peace­fully sur­rounded by her lov­ing fam­ily on...

Posted on

Thomas Wilbur Gundrum
Kewaskum Statesman

Thomas Wilbur Gundrum

Thomas Wilbur Gundrum, age 81, found peace when he was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday,...

Posted on

Sylvester H. Dettmann
Campbellsport News

Sylvester H. Dettmann

Sylvester H. Dettmann passed peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at the age of 85. He was born...

Posted on

Athleen Mae Butzke
Campbellsport News

Athleen Mae Butzke

Ath­leen Mae Butzke (nee Schroeder) was born on June 9, 1930, to the late Charles and Wil­helmina...

Posted on