Leonard “Lenny” Zimmel
Leonard “Lenny” Zimmel, 68, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at the Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
Lenny was born on April 24, 1955, to his parents Lester and Arlene (nee Christian) Zimmel in Beaver Dam.
Lenny graduated from Mayville high school in 1973.
He married his wife of 35 years Debi Karn on October 15, 1988, at Immanuel (River Church) in Mayville.
Lenny worked with his father Lester for several years as a carpenter. He later went on to become a cheesemaker, working for Widmer’s Cheese in Theresa for 36 years.
In Lenny’s younger years, he enjoyed polka music and dancing. He was an avid bowler and spent several years traveling to state bowling tournaments, and even shot two perfect 300 games in his lifetime. Lenny also loved sports, and cheering on all the Wisconsin sports teams, especially the Green Bay Packers.
Lenny is survived by his wife, Debi Zimmel; daughter, Jenna Zimmel; cherished puppy, Rella; siblings, Larry (Debra), LouAnn, and Lloyd (Wendy) Zimmel; mother-in-law, Carole Karn; and sister-in-law, Cindy Karn. He is further survived by many loved nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Arlene Zimmel; father-in-law, Lovey Karn; brother-in-law, Dave Karn; and beloved dog, Harley.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 10, at Peace Lutheran Church (1025 Peace Lutheran Dr., Hartford, WI 53027). Family will greet relatives and friends from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Service will immediately follow at 1 p.m.
The family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to Kathy Hospice for their compassionate care of Lenny.