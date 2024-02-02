Donald C. “Don” Maxwell
Donald C. “Don” Maxwell, Jr., 74, of Theresa, passed away on January 21, 2024, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
Don was born on June 5, 1949, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Donald Sr. and Sylvia (nee Kowalski) Maxwell.
Don was united in marriage on January 31, 1970, to Jacqueline McMahon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in West Allis.
Don loved every part of the outdoors. Most of his life was spent outdoors hunting, fishing, landscaping and watching so many things in their natural habitat. He took his love of wildlife and made some wonderful artwork from all his experiences and respect for nature. He hunted with his dad and son and talked about hunting with his grandchildren. He taught his kids and grandchildren how to fish and shoot guns. He was a never-ending resource of knowledge and experience that everyone loved to hear about. His beautiful yard was always evolving with artwork and a place of peace and serenity for he and his family to enjoy.
Those Don leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Jackie; two children, Craig (Kandice) Maxwell and Jennifer Gilroy; five grandchildren, Jordyn and Lexi Maxwell and Joshua, Nicholas, and Ashley Gilroy; three sisters, Linda (Ed) Drezek, June (Leo) Rebarchik, and Janice (Jim) Lesperance; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Patricia (Darryl) Pokela, Kathleen (Richard) Kuchler, and Colleen (Dave) Rappa; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, John and Eugenia McMahon.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Golf Club at Camelot from noon – 5 p.m., April 6th.