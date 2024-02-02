Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Donald C. “Don” Maxwell

Donald C. “Don” Maxwell Donald C. “Don” Maxwell

Don­ald C. “Don” Maxwell, Jr., 74, of Theresa, passed away on Jan­u­ary 21, 2024, at St. Agnes Hos­pi­tal in Fond du Lac.
Don was born on June 5, 1949, in Mil­wau­kee, the son of the late Don­ald Sr. and Sylvia (nee Kowal­ski) Maxwell.
Don was united in mar­riage on Jan­u­ary 31, 1970, to Jacque­line McMa­hon at Im­mac­u­late Heart of Mary Catholic Church in West Allis.
Don loved every part of the out­doors. Most of his life was spent out­doors hunt­ing, fish­ing, land­scap­ing and watch­ing so many things in their nat­ural habi­tat. He took his love of wildlife and made some won­der­ful art­work from all his ex­pe­ri­ences and re­spect for na­ture. He hunted with his dad and son and talked about hunt­ing with his grand­chil­dren. He taught his kids and grand­chil­dren how to fish and shoot guns. He was a never-end­ing re­source of knowl­edge and ex­pe­ri­ence that every­one loved to hear about. His beau­ti­ful yard was al­ways evolv­ing with art­work and a place of peace and seren­ity for he and his fam­ily to enjoy.
Those Don leaves be­hind to cher­ish his mem­ory in­clude his wife, Jackie; two chil­dren, Craig (Kandice) Maxwell and Jen­nifer Gilroy; five grand­chil­dren, Jor­dyn and Lexi Maxwell and Joshua, Nicholas, and Ash­ley Gilroy; three sis­ters, Linda (Ed) Drezek, June (Leo) Re­barchik, and Jan­ice (Jim) Les­per­ance; his broth­ers and sis­ters-in-law, Pa­tri­cia (Dar­ryl) Pokela, Kath­leen (Richard) Kuch­ler, and Colleen (Dave) Rappa; other rel­a­tives and friends.
In ad­di­tion to his par­ents, Don was pre­ceded in death by his mother and fa­ther-in-law, John and Eu­ge­nia McMa­hon.
A Cel­e­bra­tion of Life will be held at The Golf Club at Camelot from noon – 5 p.m., April 6th.

