Campbellsport News
Posted on

Roger A. Gremminger

Roger A. Gremminger, M.D. passed away on December 30, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
He was born in Campbellsport on February 24, 1947, the son of Paul and Frances (nee Fox) Gremminger. Roger graduated from the Medical College of Wisconsin and was an emergency physician at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee and at Beaver Dam Community Hospital.

Survivors include his partner, Kasem Nithipatikom; brother, Robert (Bonnie) Gremminger; sisters, S Elaine Gremminger, OSF, Ruth Gremminger, and Carol Jones; sister-in-law, Eleanor Gremminger; brother-in-law, James Hohl; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Eugene “Bud”, David, and Donald; sister, Sue Hohl; and brother-in-law, Earnst Jones.

Visitation will be Friday, January 12 from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St., Campbellsport, WI 53010.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 12 at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Rev. Mark Jones officiating. Roger’s cremains will be buried on the Gremminger family lot in St. Matthews Cemetery in Campbellsport.

Twohig Funeral Home is assisting the family with guestbook and condolences at  www.twohigfunerals.com (920) 533-4422.

