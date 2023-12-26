Campbellsport News
Posted on

Marilyn Wiesner

Marilyn Wiesner

Marilyn A. Wiesner, 93, of Campbellsport passed away Friday, December 22, 2023, at Hope Health and Rehab Center in Lomira.
She was born on December 19, 1930, in West Bend, the daughter of Harvey and Erna (Sauer) Bastian. On August 19, 1950, she married Marvin C. Wiesner in West Bend. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in New Fane.
Marilyn worked at Bauer’s Egg Farm, St. Joseph Convent, and Junger’s Last Resort Restaurant and helped Marvin on the farm. She loved her flowers and feeding and watching birds. Marilyn unconditionally loved her family, and spending time with them was most important to her.
Survivors include her children, Colleen (Charles) Guell, Jean (Kevin) Rach and Michael (Jisa) Wiesner; 19 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and one more in February; and seven great-great-grandchildren and one more in February. She is further survived by her sister, Donna Dahlinger; sister-in-law, Bernice Bastian; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Erna; husband, Marvin, on January 13, 2011; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Anton and Nora Wiesner; great-grandchild, Braeden Guell; brothers, Harvey (Suzanne) Bastian, Jr, Curtis (Janet) Bastian, Kenneth Bastian; sister, Gloria Monday; sister-in-law, Mary Wiesner; and brother-in-law, Edward Dahlinger.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 4, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, New Fane (N665 County Hwy S, Kewaskum). Rev. Mark Eckert will officiate, and burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 4, from 9 a.m. until time of services at St. John’s Lutheran Church, New Fane.
Memorials may be directed to the St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Twohig Funeral Home Campbellsport is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.

