Caring for Plants Overwintering Indoors MELINDA MYERS CONTRIBUTOR Gardeners are notorious for pushing the limits of their growing zones. Tropical plants, succulents, and other plants that are not hardy to the winter climate often end up indoors for the winter. It usually starts with one or two plants that you just can’t part with or are concerned you won’t be able to purchase next year.