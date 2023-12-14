Angeline M. Ruplinger, nee Schladweiler, of West Bend, died on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at The Kathy Hospice at the age of 91 years.

She was born December 20, 1931, in the Town of Farmington to the late Edward and Maria (nee Berres) Schladweiler.

On December 29, 1951, she was united in marriage to Richard P. Ruplinger at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Richard predeceased.

For many years, Angeline worked at Amity Leather Products, retiring in the mid-1990s.

She was a charter member of St. Frances Cabrini Parish, where she spent many hours working on quilts of other parish ladies. Her many hobbies and pastimes included baking, cooking, canning, sewing, gardening, and, above all else, being a doting grandma and great-grandma.

Survivors include two children, Edward of West Bend and Sandy (Karl) Becker of West Bend; three grandchildren, Karie (Andy) Kahrs, Kellie (Chad) Marquardt and Stacy Becker; four great-grandchildren: Kaden and Kylie Kahrs and Mason Sebeny and Landon Becker; two sisters-in-law, Carol Ruplinger of West Bend and Nancy Ruplinger of West Bend; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 18 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will be at a later date in Holy Angels Cemetery. Visitation will be at church Monday from 11 a.m. until 12:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Frances Cabrini Parish, Kathy Hospice or the charity of the donor’s choice are appreciated.

The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guestbook at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.