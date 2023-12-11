Marvin E. Heimermann, 89, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 8, 2023, at Woodlands Senior Living with his loving family gathered around him.

He was born on September 4, 1934, in the Town of Calumet, the son of Clement and Lena (Doern) Heimermann. Marvin served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1956. He was a sanitary engineer, operating his own trucks, and was the owner/operator of Rogersville Tavern during which Marvin gained many new friends. Marvin enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and golfing.

Survivors include his children, his beloved friend, his grandchildren, his great grandchildren, his sister, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, a son, a brother and a sister.

Visitation for Marvin will be Wednesday, December 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave, Fond du Lac.

A funeral service will follow Wednesday, December 13, at 12 p.m. at the Twohig Funeral Home, Fond du Lac. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Eden with full Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to the family.

The family extends a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Woodlands Assisted Living and SSM Agnesian Hospice.

The Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com.

