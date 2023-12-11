Lyle Kent Hundertmark, age 87 of Fond du Lac, went to his heavenly home, Saturday December 2, 2023.

He was born on March 4, 1936, son of the late Russell and Sylvia (Schaumberg) Hundertmark.

On November 9, 1957, he married Alice Mary Whitty at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Eden.

Lyle farmed his whole life, in the Town of Eden. He also operated a cattle-hauling business for many years. In addition, he was a Pioneer Seed Dealer. Spending time with family, including 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, gave him great joy. Fishing, telling jokes and visiting neighbors and friends, filled his spare time. Skipper was his treasured companion.

Those left behind to cherish his memories are his wife, Alice, of 66 years; his 5 children, Dennis Hundertmark of Byron, Alan (Lori) Hundertmark of Eden, Joe (Julie) Hundertmark of Eden, Kevin (Kelley) Hundertmark of Byron, and Scott (Kirsten) Hundertmark of Elderidge, Iowa; brothers to Lyle, Donald, David and Richie Miller; grandchildren, Joshua (Crystal), Jeremy, Amy (Matt) Baumhardt, Brittany (Justin) Frisque, Quinn (Nicole), Reid (Christy), Toni (fiance’ Zac), Clay (special friend Lydia), Kayla, Amber, Austin (special friend Jennifer), Nick (special friend Toni), Samantha (Steve) Schonscheck, Soren, Chloe; and great-grandchildren, Dylan, Zoey, Brayson, Shaley, Noah, Jonah, Micah, Dawson, Liana, Mya, Gracie, Strenley.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Russel and Sylvia Hundertmark; his brothers, Wayne Hundertmark and Ken (Patrica) Hundertmark; his sister-in-law, Patricia Hundertmark; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Laus and Francis Whitty; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jim & Margaret Whitty and Wilbur & Darlene Whitty; and his grandson, Drew Hundertmark.

A private family service will be held at Shepherd of the Hills on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd of the Hills Church or a charity of your choice.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.

