Richard John Ketter

Richard “Rick” John Ketter, 75, of Ripon, went to his heavenly home on December 5, 2023 at home.

He was born April 12, 1948 in Fond du Lac, the son of James and Marjorie (Steinacker) Ketter of Campbellsport.

He graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1966 and went on to earn an accounting degree from UW-Whitewater in 1970. After graduation, he moved to Ripon and began a 31-year career at Alliance Laundry (Speed Queen). In 1971, he married Julie Klima at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. In 2001, Rick joined the Ripon Area School District to administer the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant that established the BRAVE program for the district. While serving in that capacity, he returned to UW-Whitewater and received a Master’s Degree in School Business Management. In 2005, he became the Business Manager for the Ripon School District, retiring from there in June, 2014.

Rick was a very community-minded person and served on many boards and organizations. For over 25 years, he volunteered with the Junior Bowling Program in Ripon. He often took on leadership positions in his many volunteer groups, some of which were: Ripon Jaycees, United Way, Diverse Options, Early Bird Kiwanis, The East Central Benefit Tractor Cruise, and the Golden Rule Credit Union. He enjoyed working with people and they enjoyed working with him. He was always willing to listen and come to solutions that were beneficial to the majority. He was a faithful member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church (St. Wenceslaus) for 51 years where he served as an usher, was a CCD instructor and a member of the Parish Leadership Team, the Finance Committee and the Knights of Columbus.

Rick was a very special husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He led a life of quiet service and caring that made significant differences in the lives of many.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 52 years, Julie; daughter, Billie (Christian) Muñoz of Neenah; son, Michael Ketter of Ripon; grandchildren, Nesto and Viviana Muñoz of Neenah; brother, Kenneth (Margie) Ketter of Fond du Lac; sister, Mary Jo Ketter of Safety Harbor, FL. Also surviving are his in-laws, Sandy Ilk of Oshkosh, Tim (Mary) Klima of Fond du Lac, Tony (Kathy) Klima of Hancock, and many other relatives, godchildren, and friends.

Preceding him in death are his parents, James (1964) and Marjorie (2013) Ketter; his father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Vivian Klima; brother-in-law, James Stoffel; godson and nephew, Jim (Jimmer) Stoffel; and niece, Lindsey Klima.

Visitation for Rick will take place from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church 228 E. Blossom St., Ripon, WI 54971.

A Memorial Mass for Rick will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 12, 2023. at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, with Rev. Robert A. Fictum officiating. You may view a livestream of the mass at 2 p.m. by visiting www.facebook.com/stcatherineripon. Private inurnment at the Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery, Fond du Lac, will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Ripon Education Foundation, P.O. Box 395, Ripon, WI 54971, or St. Catherine’s of Siena Catholic Church, 228 E. Blossom St., Ripon, WI 54971.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Michael Jones and his wonderful staff, Mary, Kristen, and Denise, for their expertise and personal care throughout Rick’s battle with cancer.

