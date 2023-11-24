Jeffrey A. Reigle

Jeffrey A. “Jeff” Reigle, age 72, of Kewaskum, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Jeff was born on March 12, 1951, in West Bend to James “Jim” and Patricia “Patty” Reigle (Hawk). He graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1969. Jeff earned his Business/Economics Degree from Carroll University. He was united in marriage to Jean Schaller on December 29, 1973, at Tippecanoe Presbyterian Church in Milwaukee.

Jeff worked for Regal Ware, Inc. in various capacities for 50 years, including President & CEO, and most recently as Chairman-Of-Board.

Jeff was Past President of Direct Selling Association, Chairman of the Direct Selling Education Foundation, President of Cookware Manufacturers Association, Board Member of FaB Wisconsin, Bay Lakes Council, and Boy Scout of America, as well as serving in various leadership capacities of non-profits and other businesses.

Jeff enjoyed traveling, cooking, golfing, and attending football games. Jeff most enjoyed spending time at his vacation home in Door County with family and friends.

Jeff’s family includes his wife of almost 50 years, Jean; three sons, Matthew (Meghann), Ryan (Katie), and Scott (Ashley); six grandchildren, Olivia, Liam, Victoria, Anna, Roman, and Adalynn; father, James D. Reigle; two siblings, Jenny (Peter) Zack, and Doug Reigle; and nieces and nephews, Meghan (Sean) Cramer, Caitlin (Matt) Wilson, Colleen (Ian) Campbell, Colin (Jackie) Reigle, and Nate (Erica) Reigle. He is further survived by cousins, other relatives and friends.

Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia “Patty” Reigle, and sister-in-law, Denise Reigle.

VISITATION: Jeff’s family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, November 30, 2023, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Peace United Church of Christ (343 First St – Kewaskum, WI 53040). Visitation will continue at church on Friday, December 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

SERVICE: A funeral service for Jeff will be held on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Peace United Church of Christ. Reverend Eric Kirkegaard will officiate the service. Interment will be held at the Peace Cemetery in Kewaskum after the service.

The family would like to thank Dr. Gary Herdrich and the Cancer Center At Froedtert West Bend Hospital, and Dr. Colin Mooney for their care and compassion.

The family request memorials in Jeff’s name be directed to Peace UCC Church or the Cancer Center at Froedtert West Bend Hospital.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jeff’s arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence on the tribute wall, please visit www.myrhum-patten.com.