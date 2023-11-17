Cordell M. Kern
Cordell M. Kern, 99, of Kewaskum, passed away on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum with her nieces at her side.
Cordell was the daughter of Peter and Susan (nee Kraemer) Hurth. She was born April 15, 1924, in St. Killian, where she attended Catholic School, graduating in 1938.
On October 23, 1943, she was united in marriage to Ralph Kern at St. Kilian Catholic Church. They were married for 65 years. The couple farmed nearly 25 years in the Kewaskum area, then moved to the Village of Kewaskum. She worked in Kewaskum at Schultz’s Restaurant which became Campbell’s Village Inn, then Buffy’s, Begu’s, and finally Brother’s Family Restaurant – all of 43 ½ years in the same building.
Cordell enjoyed her flowers, traveling with family, dancing, playing cards, and her grandchildren, Dr. Tari L. Kern, DVM, and her husband, Christopher Moceri of Rochester Hills, MI, Dr. Kristine Kern (Mary Beth Kern-Collin) of Ann Arbor, MI, Matthew (Rajani) Kern of Troy, MI, and Jonathan (Emily) Kern of Elmhurst, IL. Cordell has seven great-grandchildren, Tyler, Gyan, Andrew, Hari, Edie, Luke, and Kavya. Cordell is also survived by nieces, JoAnne (Ray) Sippel, Donna (Mark) Laubenstein, Jeanette Weber, Susie Batzler, and Josie (Tom) Gobel.
In addition to her parents and husband, Cordell was preceded in death by her son, Robert Kern; her sisters, Mary (John) Dietenberger, Marcella (Joseph) Batzler, Florence (Reynold) Bonlender, Dolores (Reinhold) Boegel; an infant brother, Armond Hurth; her parents-in-law, John and Rose (nee Gitter) Kern; her brothers and sister-in-law, Al (Verna) Felix and Carl Herriges; her nieces and nephews, Shirley (Louis) Malfroid, Gerald (Grace) Batzler, and Larry Weber.
VISITATION: Cordell’s family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 305 Main Street, in Kewaskum, on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
SERVICE: A Mass of Christian Burial for Cordell will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Holy Trinitiy Catholic Church in Kewaskum with Father Patrick Magnor officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery in the Town of Kewaskum.
The family would like to thank the staff of Kettle Moraine Gardens and Preceptor Home Health and Hospice for their outstanding care.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Cordell’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
The Family Circle is now closed in Heaven.