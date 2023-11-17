Kewaskum Statesman
Posted on

Cordell M. Kern

Cordell M. Kern Cordell M. Kern

Cordell M. Kern, 99, of Ke­waskum, passed away on Mon­day, Nov. 13, 2023, at Ket­tle Moraine Gar­dens in Ke­waskum with her nieces at her side.
Cordell was the daugh­ter of Peter and Susan (nee Krae­mer) Hurth. She was born April 15, 1924, in St. Kil­lian, where she at­tended Catholic School, grad­u­at­ing in 1938.
On Oc­to­ber 23, 1943, she was united in mar­riage to Ralph Kern at St. Kil­ian Catholic Church. They were mar­ried for 65 years. The cou­ple farmed nearly 25 years in the Ke­waskum area, then moved to the Vil­lage of Ke­waskum. She worked in Ke­waskum at Schultz’s Restau­rant which be­came Camp­bell’s Vil­lage Inn, then Buffy’s, Begu’s, and fi­nally Brother’s Fam­ily Restau­rant – all of 43 ½ years in the same build­ing.
Cordell en­joyed her flow­ers, trav­el­ing with fam­ily, danc­ing, play­ing cards, and her grand­chil­dren, Dr. Tari L. Kern, DVM, and her hus­band, Christo­pher Mo­ceri of Rochester Hills, MI, Dr. Kris­tine Kern (Mary Beth Kern-Collin) of Ann Arbor, MI, Matthew (Ra­jani) Kern of Troy, MI, and Jonathan (Emily) Kern of Elmhurst, IL. Cordell has seven great-grand­chil­dren, Tyler, Gyan, An­drew, Hari, Edie, Luke, and Kavya. Cordell is also sur­vived by nieces, JoAnne (Ray) Sip­pel, Donna (Mark) Lauben­stein, Jeanette Weber, Susie Bat­zler, and Josie (Tom) Gobel.
In ad­di­tion to her par­ents and hus­band, Cordell was pre­ceded in death by her son, Robert Kern; her sis­ters, Mary (John) Di­eten­berger, Mar­cella (Joseph) Bat­zler, Flo­rence (Reynold) Bon­len­der, Do­lores (Rein­hold) Boegel; an in­fant brother, Ar­mond Hurth; her par­ents-in-law, John and Rose (nee Git­ter) Kern; her broth­ers and sis­ter-in-law, Al (Verna) Felix and Carl Her­riges; her nieces and nephews, Shirley (Louis) Mal­froid, Ger­ald (Grace) Bat­zler, and Larry Weber.
VIS­I­TA­TION: Cordell’s fam­ily will greet rel­a­tives and friends at Holy Trin­ity Catholic Church, 305 Main Street, in Ke­waskum, on Sat­ur­day, Nov. 18, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
SER­VICE: A Mass of Chris­t­ian Bur­ial for Cordell will be held at 11 a.m. on Sat­ur­day at Holy Trini­tiy Catholic Church in Ke­waskum with Fa­ther Patrick Magnor of­fi­ci­at­ing. Bur­ial will fol­low at Holy Trin­ity Ceme­tery in the Town of Ke­waskum.
The fam­ily would like to thank the staff of Ket­tle Moraine Gar­dens and Pre­cep­tor Home Health and Hos­pice for their out­stand­ing care.
Myrhum-Pat­ten Fu­neral & Cre­ma­tion Ser­vice has been en­trusted with Cordell’s arrange­ments. Ad­di­tional in­for­ma­tion and guest book may be found at www.​myrhum-​patten.​com.
The Fam­ily Cir­cle is now closed in Heaven.

