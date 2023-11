Life in the Missions during World War II

Life in the Missions during World War II KARL MCCARTY CONTRIBUTOR There are very few people living who can say Five Star General Douglas MacArthur ordered their secret evacuation from a U.S. territory during World War II. Lou Anne Daniels of South Eden is one of them. Rochester to Talakag Lou Anne (Kohler) Daniels was born in Rochester, New York in 1937. “I’m in the Philippines because