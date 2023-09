First-half Shootout Favors Vikings as Cougars Drop First Flyway Contest

First-half Shootout Favors Vikings as Cougars Drop First Flyway Contest It was an exhilarating opening half in Campbellsport last Friday night with the football Cougars hosting the Winnebago Lutheran Academy (WLA) Vikings, as the two teams combined to score 42 points in quarters one and two, but it was the visiting Vikings earning the “W” by a score of 14-35 by game’s end. The Cougars