Vincent J. Nigh, 91, of Kewaskum, passed away unexpectedly on August 28, 2023, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Vincent was born on July 28, 1932, the son of the late Elmer and Evaline (nee Schmidt) Nigh. On April 24, 1954, he was united in marriage to Elvira Meyer at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. Vincent proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Alaska. He attended the Honor Flight, was a long-term member of the Kewaskum Robert G. Romaine American Legion, and a long-term member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. He enjoyed playing sheepshead with his brothers and sisters monthly. In his earlier years, he enjoyed fishing, pheasant hunting with his friends to Iowa, and golfing. Vincent loved polka music, especially listening to the Good Time Dutchmen. After his retirement from Regal Ware as a production scheduler, Vincent and Elvira spent their days of retirement full of travel to places such as, Germany, Hitlers Hideaway, New York; they shared many cherished memories and adventures together. Above all else, he deeply loved his wife, Elvira, and his entire family.

Those Vincent leaves behind to cherish his memory include two children, Michael Nigh and Connie (William) Wolf; four grandchildren, Lindsey (Jason) McClaren, Amy Nigh, Stephanie Knight and Melanie Knight; four great-grandchildren, Kaylynn Faulkner, Cole Faulkner, Noah McClaren, and Jonah McClaren; his siblings, Agnes Bird, Jerry (Beverly) Nigh, David Nigh, and Barb (Dale) Timmler; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Laura Nigh, Jerry Darmody, and Bonnie Meyer; other relatives and friends.

In addition to his wife, Elvira, and parents, Vincent was preceded in death by an infant son, Randy; a daughter, Karen Kleinke; his brothers and sisters, Gregor (Anna) Nigh, Alban (Dorothy) Nigh, Marion Darmody, Marge (Willard) Blanke, Leo (Esther) Nigh, and Lawrence Nigh; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Barb Nigh, Virgil Bird, Dolores (Melvin Hackbarth – 1st) (Earl – 2nd) Kurth, Valeria Meyer, Bill (Janet) Meyer and Carl Meyer.

Visitation: Vincent’s family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 305 Main Street, in Kewaskum on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial for Vincent will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Cremation will follow the traditional service and burial of his cremains with military honors will take place on Thursday at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Kewaskum at 11 a.m.

The Myrhum – Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Vincent’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.