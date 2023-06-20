Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

J. Geoffrey “Geoff” Washa

J. Geoffrey “Geoff” Washa J. Geoffrey “Geoff” Washa

J. Ge­of­frey “Geoff” Washa, 81, of West Bend found peace on Mon­day, May 22, 2023, at home with his fam­ily by his side.
He was born on Au­gust 8, 1941, to the late Joseph and Laura (nee Koudelka) Washa in Mil­wau­kee.
Most of you know him as Geoff, Coach, or Mr. Washa, but he began life with a name tra­di­tion­ally given to the first son, Joseph—for those who won­dered what the “J.” stood for, now you know. To his fam­ily, he was known as Dad and a won­der­ful hus­band. Just as he taught and coached his stu­dents and ath­letes through life, he too taught and coached us through life with in­cred­i­ble in­tegrity and a spe­cial en­cour­ag­ing way to al­ways do your very best!
Being a stu­dent/ath­lete helped Geoff to be an in­flu­en­tial coach. Geoff ex­celled in wrestling. He grad­u­ated from Mil­wau­kee’s Wash­ing­ton High School in 1959 and went on to let­ter all four years wrestling for the Uni­ver­sity of Wis­con­sin La Crosse. Geoff grad­u­ated in 1963 with ma­jors in his­tory and phys­i­cal ed­u­ca­tion.
While in col­lege he met De­lores (Dee) Mc­Clurg. They mar­ried on June 15, 1963, just two weeks after their col­lege grad­u­a­tion! Dee says, “it all began with a smile and that sense of hap­pi­ness stayed with her for all their 60 years to­gether.” She al­ways ad­mired his sense of love for fam­ily, plus his un­wa­ver­ing honor and com­mit­ment.
Geoff’s first teach­ing job began in Bruce, Wis­con­sin, where he taught his­tory and phys­i­cal ed­u­ca­tion, as well as coached wrestling and track. Geoff de­vel­oped a spe­cial kin­ship with some of his first stu­dents, es­pe­cially his wrestlers coach­ing im­por­tant life lessons. Geoff next taught his­tory and coached wrestling, track, and JV foot­ball in Dodgeville.
In 1967, they moved to Mayville, where they lived and worked for the next 30 years. He taught world his­tory to fresh­man and had many classes be­liev­ing he was only 29 years old for many years–al­ways a kid at heart. Geoff’s 34-year coach­ing ca­reer in­cluded being Mayville’s var­sity wrestling coach for 24 years and as­sis­tant var­sity foot­ball coach until 1984, when he be­came the in­terim head foot­ball coach. Geoff stayed on as an ath­letic di­rec­tor and a high school ad­min­is­tra­tor until his early re­tire­ment in 1997 due to his Non-Hodgkin’s Lym­phoma.
Just as he pushed oth­ers to al­ways go hard, be strong, fight tough, he too was a fighter. His fam­ily and friends ad­mired his mul­ti­ple fights with can­cer, a suc­cess­ful 1998 stem cell trans­plant. He was a sur­vivor and would go on to enjoy his re­tire­ment.
In 2001, Geoff and Dee moved to Big Cedar Lake, West Bend, where they en­joyed shar­ing their days on their golden pond. Life on the lake meant days of fun and quiet times with their fam­ily, es­pe­cially their two grand­daugh­ters, trav­el­ing and spend­ing his days qui­etly re­lax­ing, feed­ing the birds, fish­ing, and “doing what­ever he dammed well pleased!”
Those Geoff leaves be­hind to cher­ish his mem­ory in­cludes more than 3,000 stu­dents and ath­letes, along with his lov­ing wife, Dee Washa; two chil­dren, J. Bradley (Mar­lea Fur­long and her daugh­ter Brynn) Washa and Kathryn (Randy) Klopfer; two grand­daugh­ters, Bri­anna Klopfer and McKenna Klopfer; niece, Laura (Kevin) Bagin; brother-in-law, Gary (Lin) Mc­Clurg; sis­ter-in-law, Pa­tri­cia (Al) Han­son; and many rel­a­tives and friends. In ad­di­tion to his par­ents, he was pre­ceded in death by his sis­ter, Ju­dith (Ken) Mc­Cool.
VIS­I­TA­TION: The fam­ily will greet rel­a­tives and friends on Mon­day, July 3, 2023 at Trin­ity Lutheran Church, 140 N. 7th Ave., West Bend, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
SER­VICE: A Cel­e­bra­tion of Life ser­vice in re­mem­brance of Geoff will be at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flow­ers, memo­ri­als in Geoff’s name are ap­pre­ci­ated. Do­na­tions can be made to the Uni­ver­sity of Wis­con­sin Car­bone Can­cer Cen­ter: UW Foun­da­tion U.S. Bank Lock­box 78807 Mil­wau­kee, WI 53278-0807 or: https://​give.​wis​cmed​icin​e.​org/​give/​392780/#!/​donation/​checkout
Myrhum Pat­ten Fu­neral & Cre­ma­tion Ser­vice has been en­trusted with Geoff’s arrange­ments. Ad­di­tional in­for­ma­tion and guest book may be found at www.​myrhum-​patten.​com.

Share
LATEST NEWS
Edith A. Fox
Kewaskum Statesman

Edith A. Fox

Edith A. Fox, 84, passed away peace­fully on Tues­day, June 6, 2023. After strug­gling for many...

Posted on

Timothy J. Boerst
Dodge County Pionier

Timothy J. Boerst

 Timothy J. Boerst "Hopper”, 53, of Theresa, formerly Mayville, passed away peacefully at...

Posted on

Mary A. (Wachholz) Beesten
Kewaskum Statesman

Mary A. (Wachholz) Beesten

  Mary A. (Wachholz) Beesten, 82, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2023 at Cameron Hall...

Posted on

Evelyn Lorraine Krug
Dodge County Pionier

Evelyn Lorraine Krug

Eve­lyn Lor­raine Krug (nee Ehrhardt), 87, passed away peace­fully on No­vem­ber 22,...

Posted on

Nancy Jane Glenn Marshall Jones
Dodge County Pionier

Nancy Jane Glenn Marshall Jones

   Nancy Jane Glenn Marshall Jones went to her heavenly home Wednesday May 25, 2023. She was...

Posted on

Joan E. Bassill
Campbellsport News

Joan E. Bassill

  Joan E. Bassill, 86, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Serenity Villa...

Posted on