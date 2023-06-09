Dodge County Pionier
Nancy Jane Glenn Marshall Jones

Nancy Jane Glenn Marshall Jones
   Nancy Jane Glenn Marshall Jones went to her heavenly home Wednesday May 25, 2023.
She was born in West Bend, to the late Emmett and Lois DeBolt Glenn.
   She spent many years in Wisconsin, where she graduated from Mayville High School, then The Scout Institute with a Bachelor’s degree in Home Economics.
She had a variety of careers, including being one of the first policewomen hired for the Madison Wisconsin Police Department. She also taught school, but enjoyed law enforcement and went back into it, working for the NC Corrections Department, where she retired as an Assistant Superintendent for the Granville unit in Oxford, NC.
She is survived by her daughter and her husband, Suzanne King (Steven); one granddaughter, Katie; and her sister, Diane Glenn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband(s), Kenneth L. Marshall and Joseph D. Jones; special friend, Arthur Schott; and her sister, Elinor Janet Glenn Saliminas.
A memorial service to celebrate Nancy’s life was held on June 4, at 3 p.m. for family, followed by visitation at 3:30 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, Greensboro, NC.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made in honor of Nancy to Christ United Methodist Church of Greensboro, Hospice of the Piedmont.
The family would like to express sincerest praise and gratitude to Amy Tolbert for the care and love provided to Nancy for more than two years. Additional thanks to her caregivers, Toni Dooley, Addison Middleton, and Janice Hargrove.
Forbis and Dick Funeral Service N. Elm St Chapel is assisting the Jones family.
