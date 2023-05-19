Waldemar Damrow started the morning of Thursday May 18, 2023 with a smile on his face, seeming to know that this would be the day he would be joining his wife Emma in heaven, with our Lord and Savior. Waldemar was 84.

Waldemar was born June 30, 1938 to Arthur and Erna (nee Wendorf) Damrow at their home in the town of Hubbard. He lived 83 years on the family farm before moving to the Waterford Assisted Living in Hartford.

He attended the one-room grade schoolhouse on Woodland Road where they taught him English rather than the German he had spoken the first five years of his life. He graduated from Hustisford High School.

Waldemar found the love of his life when he met Emma Arnold and they married on May 27, 1984, at St John’s Lutheran Church in Ashippun. Together they enjoyed their country life, going from a dairy operation, to beef, to cash crops. They enjoyed traveling together and met many new friends on their trips. He was a lifelong member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge.

Waldemar is survived by his sister, Elmira Schaefer of Hartford, and brothers-in-law, Roger Kehl of Neosho, and Norman Arnold of Kingsley, MI; nieces and nephews, Brian (Jackie) Schaefer of Hartford, Brenda (the late Mark) Scharrer of Allenton, Jackie Schaefer of Neosho, and Bridget (Chad) Rettler of Neosho, Danny (Wendy) Arnold of Kingsley, MI, William (Robin) Arnold of Kingsley MI, Norma (Randy) Vyverberg of Mayfield, MI, Cindy (Robert) Blair of Kingsley, MI, Phillip (Tonya) Arnold of Kingsley, MI, David Arnold of Otto, NY, Paul Arnold of Otto, NY, and many great-nieces and nephews and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Emma on October 15, 2022; his parents and parents-in-law, Philip and Minna Arnold; sister, Elvira Kehl; brothers-in-law, David Schaefer and William Arnold and sisters-in law, Magdalena Luinstra and Gerladine Arnold.

A visitation took place on Wednesday, May 24, at 2 p.m. at St Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge with a funeral service at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Mose officiating at the church. Interment took place at St. Matthew Cemetery in Iron Ridge.

Those wishing to give an expression of sympathy may consider a contribution to St Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 308 Herman St, Iron Ridge, WI 53035 for the Refurbishment fund.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Waterford Assistant Living for welcoming Waldemar and Emma into their family.

Share







