Dodge County Pionier
James Drinkwine

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of my father’s passing, James Drinkwine, of Mayville departed peacefully at the age of 58, with his loyal canine companion by his side.
A memorial gathering was held on Friday, May 19, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville.
Jim was born the son of Melvin ‘Mel’ and Norma (Pietschman) Drinkwine on May 10, 1965.
He was a 1983 graduate of Mayville High School.
Jim was a devoted and affectionate father and grandfather who took immense pleasure in the presence of his family, dear friends, and coaching his teams. Jim always took care of others before himself. Many area youths were helped on and off the field, and Jim also loved his community and gave back when he could. He leaves behind his sons, Max, Braden, and Tate; his daughters, Devin, Drew, and Lilly, as well as his granddaughter, Rhea. He is survived by his mother, Norma; and brothers, Dan and Steve.
Jim’s father, Melvin, preceded him in death.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville served the family.

