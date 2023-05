Tiki Beach Resort Responds to Noise Requests

Tiki Beach Resort Responds to Noise Requests ANNE TRAUTNER JOURNALIST About 40 people gathered in the Osceola Town Hall last Monday, May 8, after some residents complained about the noise level of music at Tiki Beach Resort on Kettle Moraine Lake. “I have lived out here my whole life. I’ve never been so insulted by having such loud music,” Osceola resident Angie Mitchell said. “The