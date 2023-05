K.H.S. Rocket Club Wins Midwest Competition

K.H.S. Rocket Club Wins Midwest Competition The Kewaskum School District states, “We ignite a passion for learning.” There’s no better example of that than the Kewaskum High School (KHS) Rocket Club. Members of this club have to design an experiment, convert that idea into a physical payload and then build an 8-foot Class II rocket to house that payload. Students work on the project