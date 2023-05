RURAL WRITES

| RURAL WRITES | G.A. SCHEINOHA CONTRIBUTOR Dunno about you. But I’ve seen Old Glory, our Flag at half-mast afterwards far too much in the last year or two. More disturbingly, a list of random shootings in just a few months appeared on social media recently. The sites/ incidents numbered well over 20. In a scant few months. Does anyone else find this to be totally insane? Though self-proclaimed,