Georgiana Helen Voss

Georgiana Helen “Annie” Voss, 88, of Mayville, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Crossroads Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Mayville surrounded by family.

Annie was born on February 14, 1935, the daughter of Rudolph and Hertha (Collien) Oechsner in LeRoy.

She graduated from Mayville High School in 1953.

Georgiana married Alan Voss; October 31, 1956, in Mayville. Together they had five children.

For several years Annie was a stay-at-home mother to care for her five children. Once they had grown, Annie became the home caretaker for the Stein’s, owners of Stein’s Garden & Home Centers, she lived in River Hills as Stein’s caretaker, dog sitter, event planner; Meeting several of Milwaukee’s sports teams owners and team coaches, along with others from the Milwaukee area at events that had taken place in the Stein’s homes until her retirement.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville.

In her spare time, she enjoyed watching sporting events, attending kids and grandkids events. Annie was always open to sitting down and having a cup of coffee with friends, neighbors, or family…Coffee was always hot. She was an animal lover; she loved all her family’s pets and would always ask how they are doing or want them to visit her at her apartment in Mayville or she would ask to see recent pictures of them.

She especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Annie is survived by her children, Jeff Sr. (Michele) Voss, Greg (Diane) Voss, Jill Christian, Chris (Lana) Voss; son-in-law, Dan Spittel; her grandchildren, Ryan, Jeff Jr. (Michelle), Elizabeth (Steve), Emily (Grant), Amber (Ryan), Krystal, Misty, Josh, Kendall, (Tom), Nicole (Ryan), Matt, Nick, (Sam) and Shaina; her great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Cole, Carter, Raymond, Ryleeann, Nadia and Parker; and one great-granddaughter on the way; her sister-in-law, Geraldine Marten; her step-grandchildren, Ryan, Rachel, and Ethan; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Annie was proceeded in death by her parents; ex-husband, Alan; daughter, Julie Spittel; brother, George Oechsner; son-in-law, Ken Christian; grandson, Chad Voss; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joan and Less Twigg, Earl Voss, Norman Voss, Dick Martin, Al Pacey, Betty and Clarence Lawver, and Dolly and Jim Worden and other relatives, friends, family and pets.

A memorial service for Annie was held on Wednesday, May 10, 1 p.m. at Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville. A visitation took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Inurnment took place at Union Cemetery in Theresa with family.

Memorials may be made to the Dodge County Humane Society or to a charity of your choice. The family would like to thank the love and support she received from SSM Dialysis team of Beaver Dam, SSM, St Agnes of Fond du Lac, Crossroads Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, and St. Croix Hospice for all the wonderful care they gave to our mother. Thank you all.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

