John B. Grotelueschen, 91, of Fre­do­nia, for­merly of Mayville, passed away on Sat­ur­day, April 29, 2023, at For­est Haven in Fre­do­nia.

John was born on May 22, 1931, in the Town of Saukville to Wal­ter and Pearl (nee Jam­rosy) Grotelueschen. John grew up on the fam­ily home­stead and grad­u­ated from West Bend High School in 1948.

On Oc­to­ber 16, 1954, John was united in mar­riage to Mar­garet Kre­jci of West Bend. The cou­ple was mar­ried for 57 ½ years and raised seven chil­dren. John and Marge stayed on the home­stead and op­er­ated the farm be­fore mov­ing in 1966 to farm in the Town of Her­man, Dodge County. In 1981, John and his wife pur­chased the Hill­crest Inn on Hwy. 33 and P and con­tin­ued to farm while op­er­at­ing the fa­cil­ity. After his wife’s death in 2012, John con­tin­ued to op­er­ate the Hill­crest Inn until it was sold in 2019. He spent the last few years of his life at For­est Haven in Fre­do­nia. He en­joyed going on walks around town, being able to at­tend some of his grand­chil­dren’s school events, and the many vis­its from fam­ily and friends.

John was a car­ing per­son who be­lieved in help­ing and serv­ing oth­ers. He hon­or­ably served the United States Army dur­ing the Ko­rean War. He served as Chair­man for the Town of Her­man in Dodge County for 22 years and was a mem­ber of the Al­len­ton Lions Club for over 30 years. He was also an ac­tive mem­ber of Zum Krip­plein Christi Church and the Farm Bu­reau. He will be re­mem­bered for his gen­eros­ity, kind heart, lov­ing ways, quiet de­meanor, and sense of humor.

Those John leaves be­hind to cher­ish his mem­ory in­clude his five chil­dren, John (Brenda) Grotelueschen of Mayville, Jay (Melinda) Grotelueschen of Or­lando, FL., Jeff (Mary) Grotelueschen of Madi­son, Jim (Re­bekah) Grotelueschen of Wa­ter­town, and Jill (John) Tin­der of Fre­do­nia; 17 grand­chil­dren, Matthew (Sarah), Michael, Eliz­ibeth, Jacob (Lynsey), An­drew, Sean, Grant, Izu “Lind­sey”, Alex “Amanda”, Greta, Owen, Kyle, Kathi­lynne (Zeke), Kevin (Brit­tany), Grace, Sarah, and Emily; 12 great-grand­chil­dren: Ava, Layla, Eliana, Vic­to­ria, Ezra, Bowie, Wilder, Cash, Eden, Eli, Do­minic, and Chloe. He is fur­ther sur­vived by his sis­ter, Judy (Jim) Kocher; brother-in-law, Paul Kre­jci; sis­ter-in-law, Donna Kre­jci; nieces; nephews; and many other close rel­a­tives and friends.

In ad­di­tion to his par­ents, he was pre­ceded in death by his wife, Mar­garet Grotelueschen; two sons, Joey and Jerry Grotelueschen; sis­ter, Mary Ann (Don­ald) Bowe; two broth­ers, Wal­ter (Mar­jorie) and Don­ald Grotelueschen; two sis­ters-in-law, Ruth (Jim) Kin­caide and Roseanne Kre­jci; and brother-in-law, Dan Kre­jci.

VIS­I­TA­TION: John’s fam­ily will greet fam­ily and friends on Wednes­day, May 17, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Myrhum-Pat­ten Fu­neral & Cre­ma­tion Ser­vice, 1315 W. Wash­ing­ton St., West Bend. Vis­i­ta­tion will con­tinue on Thurs­day, May 18, from 10 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. at Trin­ity Com­mu­nity Cen­ter, 6409 County Rd., P, Mayville, WI 53050.

SER­VICE: A fu­neral ser­vice in re­mem­brance of John will take place at 12 p.m. on Thurs­day May 18, at Trin­ity Com­mu­nity Cen­ter, 6409 County Rd., P, Mayville, WI 53050. Bur­ial will take place at Zum Krip­plein Christi Church Ceme­tery.

The fam­ily would like to thank the staff at For­est Haven in Fre­do­nia for the lov­ing and sup­port­ive care they pro­vided him over the last 4 ½ years. He en­joyed jok­ing around with all of you.

Myrhum Pat­ten Fu­neral & Cre­ma­tion Ser­vice has been en­trusted with John’s arrange­ments. Ad­di­tional in­for­ma­tion and guest book may be found at www.​myrhum-​patten.​com.

Share







