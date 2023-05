RURAL WRITES

| RURAL WRITES | G.A. SCHEINOHA CONTRIBUTOR It was a gorgeous spring day. A bit cool. Though filled with sunshine. A great day for a short trip down the road apiece. Mitchell Keller, managing editor of The Campbellsport News, emailed to say a letter from a reader of this column had arrived in their office. At first, trepidation crept in. I’d written regularly for three other newspapers.