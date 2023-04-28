Vivian L. McEathron
Vivian L. McEathron, 90, of Front Royal, VA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. McEathron was born March 18, 1933, in Mayville, the daughter of the late Raymond Robert and Sylvia Elizabeth Coulter Schellpfeffer.
She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Front Royal for many years.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 72 years, Gene McEathron; one son, David G. McEathron and wife, Jackie, of New Braunfels, Texas; three daughters, Debra L. Hite and husband, Bruce, of Browntown, Dori A. McEathron of Lively, VA, and Deana M. Goss and husband, Dave, of Front Royal, VA; daughter-in-law, Donna L. McEathron of Browntown; one sister, Bette L. Volenec and husband, Marc, of Madison; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. McEathron was preceded in death by her parents; son, Daniel T. McEathron; and a sister, Marian J. Giese.
Pallbearers were her grandsons, Pastor Noah Goss, Zachary McEathron, Joshua Hite, Eli McEathron, B.J. Carrier, and Drew Goss.
Honorary pallbearers were Jacob McEathron and Andrew McEathron.
The family received friends on Sunday, April 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
A funeral service was held on Monday, May 1, at 2 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with Pastor Ingrid Chenoweth and Pastor Noah Goss officiating. Entombment was private.
Memorial donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 18 West 6th St., Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com