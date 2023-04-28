Death Notices Kewaskum Statesmen
Vivian L. McEathron

Vi­vian L. McEathron, 90, of Front Royal, VA, passed away peace­fully, sur­rounded by her lov­ing fam­ily on Thurs­day, April 27, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. McEathron was born March 18, 1933, in Mayville, the daugh­ter of the late Ray­mond Robert and Sylvia Eliz­a­beth Coul­ter Schellpf­ef­fer.
She was a mem­ber of Good Shep­herd Lutheran Church in Front Royal for many years.
Sur­viv­ing is her lov­ing and de­voted hus­band of 72 years, Gene McEathron; one son, David G. McEathron and wife, Jackie, of New Braun­fels, Texas; three daugh­ters, Debra L. Hite and hus­band, Bruce, of Brown­town, Dori A. McEathron of Lively, VA, and Deana M. Goss and hus­band, Dave, of Front Royal, VA; daugh­ter-in-law, Donna L. McEathron of Brown­town; one sis­ter, Bette L. Volenec and hus­band, Marc, of Madi­son; 13 grand­chil­dren; and 22 great-grand­chil­dren.
Mrs. McEathron was pre­ceded in death by her par­ents; son, Daniel T. McEathron; and a sis­ter, Mar­ian J. Giese.
Pall­bear­ers were her grand­sons, Pas­tor Noah Goss, Zachary McEathron, Joshua Hite, Eli McEathron, B.J. Car­rier, and Drew Goss.
Hon­orary pall­bear­ers were Jacob McEathron and An­drew McEathron.
The fam­ily re­ceived friends on Sun­day, April 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mad­dox Fu­neral Home.
A fu­neral ser­vice­ was held on Mon­day, May 1, at 2 p.m. at Good Shep­herd Lutheran Church with Pas­tor In­grid Chenoweth and Pas­tor Noah Goss of­fi­ci­at­ing. En­tomb­ment was pri­vate.
Memo­r­ial do­na­tions may be made to the Good Shep­herd Lutheran Church Memo­r­ial Fund, 18 West 6th St., Front Royal, Vir­ginia 22630.
Con­do­lences may be sent to the fam­ily at www.​mad​doxf​uner​alho​me.​com

