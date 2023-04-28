Steven L. Ruecker, 74, of Juneau, passed away Fri­day, April 21, 2023, at home.

He was born March 14, 1949, the son of Ralph and Mar­garet (Neumeyer) Ruecker.

Steve grad­u­ated from Lomira High School, class of 1967. He spent two years in the US Army as an MP sta­tioned in Ger­many. He then joined the Theresa Le­gion and was a mem­ber for 50+ years.

He earned a de­gree in ac­count­ing at UWM. He worked for sev­eral busi­nesses, one of which was Ma Baen­sch. He en­joyed work­ing for Kim Wall.

Steve en­joyed play­ing the lot­tery, where he used his ac­count­ing skills pick­ing his spe­cial num­bers. He was also a huge Star Trek fan.

He is sur­vived by Margo Scharf, his sig­nif­i­cant other and soul mate; sis­ters, Sheila Matthews, Jackie Gassner, and Kim (Ben­ito) Tovar of Mayville; brother, Jeff (Kay) Ruecker of Fond du Lac; uncle, Jim Ruecker of Theresa; God­fa­ther of Tiffany Ger­ing of Mayville and Kari Raasch of Juneau; and nieces and nephews, other rel­a­tives and friends.

He was pre­ceded in death by his par­ents, Ralph and Mar­garet Ruecker; sis­ter, Jill Beall.

The fam­ily wishes to ex­tend their ap­pre­ci­a­tion to Com­mon Heart Hos­pice in Wa­ter­town.

Pri­vate Mil­i­tary ser­vices will be held at a later date.

Steve, Rest in Peace…Love you

The Berndt-Ledesma Fu­neral Home-Juneau is serv­ing the fam­ily. Con­do­lences may be place at www.​berndt-​ledesma.​com

