Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Steven L. Ruecker

Steven L. Ruecker Steven L. Ruecker

Steven L. Ruecker, 74, of Juneau, passed away Fri­day, April 21, 2023, at home.
He was born March 14, 1949, the son of Ralph and Mar­garet (Neumeyer) Ruecker.
Steve grad­u­ated from Lomira High School, class of 1967. He spent two years in the US Army as an MP sta­tioned in Ger­many. He then joined the Theresa Le­gion and was a mem­ber for 50+ years.
He earned a de­gree in ac­count­ing at UWM. He worked for sev­eral busi­nesses, one of which was Ma Baen­sch. He en­joyed work­ing for Kim Wall.
Steve en­joyed play­ing the lot­tery, where he used his ac­count­ing skills pick­ing his spe­cial num­bers. He was also a huge Star Trek fan.
He is sur­vived by Margo Scharf, his sig­nif­i­cant other and soul mate; sis­ters, Sheila Matthews, Jackie Gassner, and Kim (Ben­ito) Tovar of Mayville; brother, Jeff (Kay) Ruecker of Fond du Lac; uncle, Jim Ruecker of Theresa; God­fa­ther of Tiffany Ger­ing of Mayville and Kari Raasch of Juneau; and nieces and nephews, other rel­a­tives and friends.
He was pre­ceded in death by his par­ents, Ralph and Mar­garet Ruecker; sis­ter, Jill Beall.
The fam­ily wishes to ex­tend their ap­pre­ci­a­tion to Com­mon Heart Hos­pice in Wa­ter­town.
Pri­vate Mil­i­tary ser­vices will be held at a later date.
Steve, Rest in Peace…Love you
The Berndt-Ledesma Fu­neral Home-Juneau is serv­ing the fam­ily. Con­do­lences may be place at www.​berndt-​ledesma.​com

Share
LATEST NEWS
Vivian L. McEathron
Death Notices Kewaskum Statesmen

Vivian L. McEathron

Vi­vian L. McEathron, 90, of Front Royal, VA, passed away peace­fully, sur­rounded by her...

Posted on

Richard P. Sabish
Campbellsport News

Richard P. Sabish

  Richard P. Sabish, 83, of Campbellsport went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, April 18,...

Posted on

Norman E. Martin
Kewaskum Statesman

Norman E. Martin

  Norman E. Martin, 97, formerly of Kewaskum, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Hope...

Posted on

Kevin Matthew Weare
Kewaskum Statesman

Kevin Matthew Weare

  Kevin Matthew Weare passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center...

Posted on

Lorraine R. Bauman
Campbellsport News

Lorraine R. Bauman

  Lorraine R. Bauman (nee Wendlandt), 86, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Tuesday, April 18,...

Posted on

Dorothy Isabelle Buddenhagen
Kewaskum Statesman

Dorothy Isabelle Buddenhagen

  Dorothy Isabelle Buddenhagen (nee Vorpahl), 95, of Florence, formerly of West Bend, passed...

Posted on