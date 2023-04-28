Steven L. Ruecker
Steven L. Ruecker, 74, of Juneau, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at home.
He was born March 14, 1949, the son of Ralph and Margaret (Neumeyer) Ruecker.
Steve graduated from Lomira High School, class of 1967. He spent two years in the US Army as an MP stationed in Germany. He then joined the Theresa Legion and was a member for 50+ years.
He earned a degree in accounting at UWM. He worked for several businesses, one of which was Ma Baensch. He enjoyed working for Kim Wall.
Steve enjoyed playing the lottery, where he used his accounting skills picking his special numbers. He was also a huge Star Trek fan.
He is survived by Margo Scharf, his significant other and soul mate; sisters, Sheila Matthews, Jackie Gassner, and Kim (Benito) Tovar of Mayville; brother, Jeff (Kay) Ruecker of Fond du Lac; uncle, Jim Ruecker of Theresa; Godfather of Tiffany Gering of Mayville and Kari Raasch of Juneau; and nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Margaret Ruecker; sister, Jill Beall.
The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Common Heart Hospice in Watertown.
Private Military services will be held at a later date.
Steve, Rest in Peace…Love you
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Juneau is serving the family. Condolences may be place at www.berndt-ledesma.com