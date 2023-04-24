Thomas P. Leigl passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by his favorite people in the world, his loving wife and two daughters. Tom battled pancreatic cancer for over a year with grace and courage.

Tom was born on November 5, 1953, to Phillip and Mary Jane Leigl of Mayville. He lived and worked in the Mayville and Brownsville area throughout his life.

Tom’s joy in life came from his passion for hobbies such as golfing, trips to the Northwoods, sitting by a campfire and walleye fishing, he even held the nickname Walleye King! Although he would probably tell you he did more fishing than catching. Tom was a funny guy; he told a lot of great jokes and kept his sense of humor to the very end.

His greatest joy, however, came from his family; he loved his family more than anything else in life. Tom spent 46 years married to his greatest love, Debra, whom he married on June 11, 1977. Tom and Debra enjoyed traveling, concerts, walking and just being together. Tom would often say how lucky he was that Debra picked him to share her life with; their love was something so very special.

Those Tom leaves behind will miss him so greatly, they include his loving wife, Debra; daughter, Jessica (Ryan) Toellner and daughter, Danica, (Brian) Lause; also his three grandchildren, Charlotte, Willis and Jack. He is further survived by his siblings, Patrick Leigl, Michael Leigl, Kathleen (David) Lynch, Patricia Leigl and also mother-in-law, Jeanine Streblow and sister-in-law, Doreen (Tom Schnaderbeck) Streblow.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Mary Jane Leigl, and father-in-law, Raymond Streblow.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 27, at St John’s Lutheran Church in Mayville at 1 p.m. with Rev. Phillip M. Enderle and Rev. Dr. Mark G. Cutler officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 27, at the church from 11 a.m. to the time of service at 1 p.m. Burial will take place at St. John’s Cemetery in Mayville. A meal and gathering will follow at The Meating Place restaurant at the Mayville Golf Course.

The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers from Promedica Hospice that helped care for Tom with such care and compassion.

