Arlene F. Meyer

Ar­lene F. Meyer, 91 of Wau­na­kee, died April 18, 2023, at the Sun Prairie Health Care Cen­ter, Sun Prairie.

Ar­lene was born in Mason City, IA, on May 11, 1931, to Carl and Fran­cis “Fan­nie” Ent­ner. Ar­lene grew up in Mason City and grad­u­ated from Mason City High School. She also at­tended sec­re­tar­ial school there.

Ar­lene mar­ried Del­bert Meyer April 19, 1952.

Ar­lene worked at var­i­ous places in Mason City, but much of the time was at Mercy Hos­pi­tal in the billing de­part­ment. She also worked briefly in the of­fice for John Deere in Wa­ter­loo, IA, and Hori­con. After work­ing for John Deere, Ar­lene took a job at Allen Bradley in Mil­wau­kee, be­fore her re­tire­ment in July of 1997.

Ar­lene en­joyed spend­ing time with her kids, grand­kids, and great-grand­kids. Ar­lene’s hob­bies in­cluded play­ing bingo, play­ing cards, bowl­ing (in her younger years), vis­it­ing the river boat casi­nos, and shop­ping. She also en­joyed plants and flow­ers, cheer­ing for the Green Bay Pack­ers, bak­ing for cof­fee club, and watch­ing her fa­vorite soap op­eras. You didn’t dare call dur­ing the soap opera time, as she most likely wouldn’t an­swer. Christ­mas bak­ing meant a lot to Ar­lene, sup­ply­ing every Christ­mas party with ample sup­plies and mak­ing sure every­one went home with ex­tras. She would bake and freeze for Christ­mas al­most year-round.

Ar­lene is sur­vived by daugh­ters, Debra (Tim) Schmidt of Cedar Falls, IA, Susan Hill of Blue Springs, MO, Lori (Mark) Wei­der­haft; and son, Ronald Meyer of Wau­na­kee; five grand­chil­dren, Kelsey (Matt) Weiss of Lawrence, KS, Spencer (Jodie) Schmidt of Cedar Falls, IA, Ash­ley (Nick) Leiker of Blue Springs, MO, Lacey (Bobby) Bren­nan of Over­land Park, KS, and Carsyn Wei­der­haft of Wau­na­kee. Ar­lene is also sur­vived by 10 great-grand­chil­dren, Arlo Schmidt of Cedar Falls, IA; Josh, Gavin, and Nolan Schmidt all of Cedar Falls, IA; Lily and Wil­low Weiss of Lawrence, KS; Kin­ley, Allie, and Nash Leiker of Blue Springs, MO; and Levi Bren­nan of Over­land Park, KS.

Ar­lene was pre­ceded in death by her hus­band, Del­bert Meyer; her grand­son, Tyler Schmidt and his wife, Sarah Schmidt, along with her great-grand­daugh­ter, Lula Schmidt; and her par­ents, Carl and Fran­cis Ent­ner; her brother, Dale Ent­ner; and sis­ter, Dorothy Kline.

Memo­ri­als may be sent to the fam­ily.

Fam­ily ser­vices are cur­rently pend­ing. Please share your mem­o­ries at www.​cre​ssfu​nera​lser​vice.​com.

Cress Fu­neral Ser­vice, 1310 Emer­ald Ter­race, Sun Prairie, WI 53590, 608-837-9054.

Share







