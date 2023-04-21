Ronald L. Margelofsky

Ronald Lee Margelofsky, 82, of Kaukauna passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Ron was born August 20, 1940, in Mayville, the son of Frederick and Irma Margelofsky. Ron graduated from Mayville High School in 1958 and from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1962.

On August 24, 1963, Ron married Susan Hayward, and they made their home in Kaukauna.

In January, 1963, Ron began his teaching career at Kaukauna High School, where he taught business education until his retirement in 1997. Ron’s service to the students in Kaukauna extended far beyond the classroom. Ron coached basketball for 22 years and track for 27 years and served as the school’s athletic director from 1976 to 1982. He was inducted into the KHS Hall of Fame in 1996. He also organized a track meet for Kaukauna youth through the Lions Club and helped to coordinate the event for 17 years. Ron was a WIAA official for more than 50 years, officiating basketball, football, track, and cross country. He officiated events at the grade school, high school, and college level. He was the starter for every Fox Valley Association Conference Cross Country meet, shooting his starting gun for the last time in October of 2022.

Ron’s greatest joy was his family and the friends he made family. He enjoyed golfing and his Thursday morning breakfast club with his longtime friends, and he brought joy to many with the treats from his garden. Mostly, Ron could be found in the bleachers supporting his nine grandchildren in whatever activity they participated. And that meant he had a variety of options including football, basketball, baseball, volleyball, soccer, cross country, softball, water skiing, and marathons. He travelled thousands of miles every year to be at as many events as he could! He also enjoyed treating the whole family to Brewers and Timber Rattlers games and tailgates.

Ron is survived by his three children, Cindy (Hank) Moen of De Pere, Scott (Dominic) of Wauwatosa, and Mark (Liza) of Bonduel; and nine grandchildren, Stacy Nehring of DePere, Tyler (MacKenzie) Nehring of Marco Island FL, Molly (Marcus) Ruch of Neenah, Emily Moen of DePere, Jake Moen of Madison, Aaron Margelofsky of Indianapolis, IN, and Brett, Colin and Mary Sue Margelofsky of Bonduel; his first great-grandchild is expected in September. He is further survived by his sister, Shirley Polster of Menomonee Falls and brother, Wayne (Ruthie) of Mayville.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sue; and daughter, Julie.

Funeral services were held on Monday, April 17, at 11 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 124 W 10th St. Kaukauna. Visitation was held on Sunday, April 16, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Fargo Funeral Home, 400 W Wisconsin Ave., Kaukauna and also at 10 a.m. on Monday prior to the service. Burial at Union Cemetery in Kaukauna was immediately following the service.

The family would like to thank Unity Hospice in De Pere for their outstanding care for Ron and the entire family during his last days.

