Eileen N. Sellnow
Eileen N. Sellnow, 89, of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Hope Health and Rehab in Lomira.
Eileen was born on November 17, 1933, to Carl and Viola Hammann.
She was united in marriage to Kenneth Sellnow on May 1, 1954, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville, where she was also a faithful member.
Eileen loved taking care of little ones and worked for many years in child care.
In her spare time, she enjoyed baking treats for her family, knitting, and crocheting. She also was a member of the Starcraft Stargazers Campers.
Eileen is survived by her children, Troy (Kimberly) Sellnow and Kay Sellnow; her grandchildren, Melissa, Kyle, and Bryan; her siblings, Dorothy (Roland) Schroeder, Art (Joanne) Hammann, and Betty (Russ) Kempf. Eileen is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth in 2021; her brother, Kenneth; and sisters, Bernice Metke and Helen Sauer.
In following with Eileen’s wishes, a private family funeral has taken place. Entombment at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.Koepsellfh.com