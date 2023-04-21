Dodge County Pionier
Eileen N. Sellnow

Eileen N. Sellnow

Eileen N. Sell­now, 89, of Mayville, passed away peace­fully on Tues­day, April 18, 2023, at Hope Health and Rehab in Lomira.
Eileen was born on No­vem­ber 17, 1933, to Carl and Viola Ham­mann.
She was united in mar­riage to Ken­neth Sell­now on May 1, 1954, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville, where she was also a faith­ful mem­ber.
Eileen loved tak­ing care of lit­tle ones and worked for many years in child care.
In her spare time, she en­joyed bak­ing treats for her fam­ily, knit­ting, and cro­chet­ing. She also was a mem­ber of the Star­craft Stargaz­ers Campers.
Eileen is sur­vived by her chil­dren, Troy (Kim­berly) Sell­now and Kay Sell­now; her grand­chil­dren, Melissa, Kyle, and Bryan; her sib­lings, Dorothy (Roland) Schroeder, Art (Joanne) Ham­mann, and Betty (Russ) Kempf. Eileen is fur­ther sur­vived by other rel­a­tives and friends.
Eileen was pre­ceded in death by her par­ents; her hus­band, Ken­neth in 2021; her brother, Ken­neth; and sis­ters, Ber­nice Metke and Helen Sauer.
In fol­low­ing with Eileen’s wishes, a pri­vate fam­ily fu­neral has taken place. En­tomb­ment at Shrine of Rest Mau­soleum in Fond du Lac, Wis­con­sin.
Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is serv­ing the fam­ily. www.​Koepsellfh.​com

