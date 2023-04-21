Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Donald L. Gourlie

Donald L. Gourlie Donald L. Gourlie
   Don­ald L. Gourlie, 86, of Mayville, passed away peace­fully on Thurs­day, April 20, 2023, at his home sur­rounded by his fam­ily.
Don­ald was born the son of Ray­mond and Bertha (Heimerl) Gourlie on March 14, 1937, in a cot­tage-type house near the Town­ship of Ru­bi­con.
   Don was united in mar­riage to his high school sweet­heart, De­lores Plan­sky, on Oc­to­ber 6, 1956, at St. Mary’s in Mayville.
He had worked for Grande Cheese, Ven­tura Cheese, Maysteel Cor­po­ra­tion, and Dorst Met­al­craft (later be­came Met­al­craft of Mayville) as a tool and die maker for over 42 years.
He was a mem­ber of St. Mary’s in Mayville and a mem­ber of the Knights of Colum­bus. Don was a life­long sports fan, Brew­ers #1, Bad­gers and Pack­ers. He loved to golf, even had his own golf cart. He loved to vol­un­teer as a coach for Rock River base­ball, Le­gion base­ball, women’s soft­ball and LeRoy pony base­ball. He also would um­pire for both men’s base­ball and women’s soft­ball. He was well known for call­ing his own chil­dren out if it was a close play. He was in­ducted into the The Rock River Base­ball League of Wis­con­sin and The Old­timer’s As­so­ca­tion Hall of Fame in 1990. He also loved the out­doors, fish­ing, and hunt­ing deer, pheas­ants, and rab­bits with his sons. Every year he would travel with his sons to Black River Falls to set up deer camp, rough­ing it in the woods. Also trav­eled to North Dakota to hunt pheas­ants with the boys and dogs. Bingo was an­other huge love of Don’s, whether it was at St Mary’s or the Le­gion in Mayville (both had great desserts). Don had a deep love of play­ing card games, such as sheepshead and crib­bage. He was al­ways up to play­ing, even the day be­fore he passed, skunk­ing both his wife and daugh­ter. His love for his fam­ily was his great­est love of all. Fam­ily gath­er­ings al­ways brought many smiles to his face.
Don is sur­vived by his wife, De­lores, of Mayville; his chil­dren, Dawn (Peter Witt) Gourlie Witt of Mayville, Don Jr. ‘Guy’ (Cheryl) Gourlie of Mayville, Diann (spe­cial friend Fred Stro­bel) Gourlie of Hori­con, Denette (John ‘Fruity’) Falk of Kekos­kee, Denise (Roger) Dusso of Beaver Dam, Dan (She­lia) Gourlie of Farm­ersville, and Dar­ren (Kristy) Gourlie of Oak­field; his broth­ers, Den­nis (Pam) Gourlie and Dale (Karen) Gourlie; broth­ers-in-law, May­nard Laufen­berg and Art Plan­sky; and sis­ters-in-law, Denise Gourlie, Judy Behnke, Elaine Sch­a­bel, Mary Bonack, and Peggy Streit; half-sis­ter, Romona Rhodes; his 18 grand­chil­dren and 24 great-grand­chil­dren; fur­ther sur­vived by nieces, nephews, other rel­a­tives and many friends.
He was pre­ceded in death by his par­ents; brother, Duane ‘Melf’; sis­ter, De­lores; three broth­ers-in-law; and two sis­ters-in-law.
A Mass of Chris­t­ian Bur­ial was held on Tues­day, April 25, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Fr. Tom Bier­sack pre­sid­ing at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville. A vis­i­ta­tion was held from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 1 p.m. at the church. Bur­ial took place at St. Mary Ceme­tery in Mayville. A lun­cheon fol­lowed the ser­vice at St. Mary’s School.
Memo­ri­als in mem­ory of Don can be di­rected to the LeRoy Ath­letic As­so­ci­a­tion.
Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is serv­ing the fam­ily. www.​KoepsellFH.​com
