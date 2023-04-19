Dodge County Pionier
William “Bill” Suprna

William (Bill) Suprna, 71, of Town of Hub­bard, went home to be with his Lord and Sav­ior on April 19, 2023, sur­rounded by his lov­ing fam­ily.
William was born on Feb­ru­ary 6, 1952, to Matthew and Veron­ica (Ros­tia) Suprna in Mil­wau­kee.
Bill mar­ried Joan Roll on Au­gust 2, 1975, at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Hori­con.
Bill was em­ployed by Mil­wau­kee Pub­lic Works and farmed in Hori­con. He later had var­i­ous man­u­fac­tur­ing jobs.
In re­tire­ment, he en­joyed sea­sonal work with the City of Hori­con Pub­lic Works De­part­ment.
Bill was al­ways ready to lend a help­ing hand. He en­joyed work­ing out­doors or re­lax­ing in the shed. Dogs loved him and he was al­ways pre­pared with a treat for them. Bill and Joan en­joyed camp­ing and fish­ing in north­ern Wis­con­sin at state parks. He was al­ways sup­ply­ing local an­glers with night crawlers.
Bill is sur­vived by his wife, Joan; won­der­ful daugh­ters, Kristyne (Mark) Case, Melissa (William) Kreis, and Stephanie (Dar­rell) Mint­zlaff; grand­chil­dren, Clarice and Lydia Case, Lily Kreis, Ryan Teson; great-grand­son, Mad­dex Teson; brother, Matthew (Pa­tri­cia) Suprna; sis­ter, Diane Mil­liken; broth­ers-in-law, David Jaeshke and Larry Roll. Bill is fur­ther sur­vived by nieces, nephews, other rel­a­tives, and friends.
Bill was pre­ceded in death by his par­ents; par­ents-in-law, Ray­mond and El­dine Roll; sis­ter, Susan Jaeschke.
A fu­neral ser­vice for Bill was held on Tues­day, April 25, at 12 p.m. at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Hori­con with Rev. Daniel See­hafer of­fi­ci­at­ing. Vis­i­ta­tion was held on Tues­day, April 25, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of ser­vice at 12 p.m at church.
The fam­ily wishes to ex­tend a heart­felt thanks to Pas­tor See­hafer for all the vis­its and prayers, Waupun Hos­pi­tal and SSM Hos­pice Team and vis­its from all friends and rel­a­tives.
Memo­ri­als in honor of Bill may be di­rected to St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Hori­con.
Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is serv­ing the fam­ily. www.​Koepsellfh.​com

