William “Bill” Suprna
William (Bill) Suprna, 71, of Town of Hubbard, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 19, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
William was born on February 6, 1952, to Matthew and Veronica (Rostia) Suprna in Milwaukee.
Bill married Joan Roll on August 2, 1975, at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon.
Bill was employed by Milwaukee Public Works and farmed in Horicon. He later had various manufacturing jobs.
In retirement, he enjoyed seasonal work with the City of Horicon Public Works Department.
Bill was always ready to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed working outdoors or relaxing in the shed. Dogs loved him and he was always prepared with a treat for them. Bill and Joan enjoyed camping and fishing in northern Wisconsin at state parks. He was always supplying local anglers with night crawlers.
Bill is survived by his wife, Joan; wonderful daughters, Kristyne (Mark) Case, Melissa (William) Kreis, and Stephanie (Darrell) Mintzlaff; grandchildren, Clarice and Lydia Case, Lily Kreis, Ryan Teson; great-grandson, Maddex Teson; brother, Matthew (Patricia) Suprna; sister, Diane Milliken; brothers-in-law, David Jaeshke and Larry Roll. Bill is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Raymond and Eldine Roll; sister, Susan Jaeschke.
A funeral service for Bill was held on Tuesday, April 25, at 12 p.m. at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon with Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Visitation was held on Tuesday, April 25, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m at church.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to Pastor Seehafer for all the visits and prayers, Waupun Hospital and SSM Hospice Team and visits from all friends and relatives.
Memorials in honor of Bill may be directed to St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon.
