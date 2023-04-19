June H. Hartwig, 93, of Mayville, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at St Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

June was born the daughter of William and Lenora (Schlegel) Ihde on June 17, 1929, in Neda. She was a graduate of Mayville High School.

June was united in marriage to Wilbert ‘Bill’ Hartwig on September 4, 1948, at St. John’s Lutheran Church-Browns Corners.

She had worked for Metalcraft of Mayville in accounting for over 26 years and then as secretary to the president and was also the corporate secretary.

June was an active member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville and served her church faithfully on the Dorcas Society, where she served as past president. June also was active in the Lutheran Woman’s Mission League and the Senior Bowling League in Mayville, of which she served as past president and treasurer.

June is survived by her children, Richard (Bev) Hartwig, Debra (Michael) Baerwald, Wayne (Laure) Hartwig, Lori (Don) Baumann, Greg (Vicky) Hartwig, and Don (Becky) Hartwig; her grandchildren, Stephanie Hartwig, Jim (Ashley Petersen) Hartwig, Michele (Kevin) Smith, Jenni (Matt) Wiese, Jodi (Lee) Zimmer, Kelly (Bryan) Jones, Dawn (Chad Newell) Arndt, Wayne (Amanda) Hartwig Jr., Nicci (David) Post, Dani Shady, Abby Baumann, Aaron (Marissa) Hartwig, Mitchell Hartwig, Nate Hartwig, Brianna Hartwig, Hunter Hartwig, Paige (Justin) Coulter, and Tony Giese; 29 great-grandchildren; her sister, Eileen Pilsner. June is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

June was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill in 2003; three sisters, Elvira Hein, Ester Frost, Dolores Ihde; her brother, Wayne; and two great-grandchildren, Will Arndt and Bo William Hartwig.

A funeral service for June took place on Friday, April 21, at 11:30 a.m. at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville with the Rev. Dr. Mark G. Cutler and Rev. Joshua Frazee officiating. A visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m., all at the church. Burial took place at St. John Cemetery in Mayville.

Memorials in memory of June can be directed to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

