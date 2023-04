W.C.H.S. Granted Ownership of Neglected Dogs

W.C.H.S. Granted Ownership of Neglected Dogs Russell Quaas charged with 10 misdemeanors following animal seizure at Town of Wayne property NEWS/STATESMAN STAFF Last winter, more than 30 dogs, all but one of them a Jack Russell terrier, were rescued from squalor at a Town of Wayne residence, but the Washington County Humane Society (WCHS) recently announced the animals have been turned over