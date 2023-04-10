Julie A. Spittel, 58, of Mayville, passed away unexpectedly on April 4, 2023, at Waupun Memorial Hospital in Waupun.

Julie was born the daughter of Alan and Georgiann (Oechsner) Voss on August 10, 1964, in Waupun. She was a 1983 graduate of Mayville High School.

Julie was united in marriage to Daniel Spittel on May 11, 1985, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville.

Julie had worked in banking and worked for M&I and Theresa State Bank. She had recently been the secretary for St. Mary/ St. Theresa/ and St. Andrew Catholic Churches. Julie served her church in many capacities and was always there to lend a hand.

Julie’s kindness and selflessness won’t be forgotten. She always put others before herself and was always there to give back to the community with her time and talents. Julie loved bingo and always helped organize many area bingo games and was fondly known as the ‘bingo supervisor’. She also loved gaming trips with her sister Jill, where that steering wheel had a mind of it’s own and would always find an appropriate gaming establishment. Family was the most important to Julie, she cherished the time spent with them and they were always her number one priority.

Julie is survived by her husband, Dan of Mayville; her children, Nicole (Ryan) Fischer of Maplewood, MN, Matthew Spittel of Beaver Dam, and Nicholas (Sam Boettcher) Spittel of Elm Grove; her granddaughter, Nadia, and one granddaughter on the way; her mother, Georgiann; her mother-in-law, Patty Spittel of Beaver Dam; her siblings, Jeff (Michelle) Voss of LeRoy, Greg (Diane) Voss of West Allis, Jill Christian of Theresa, and Chris (Lana) Voss of Mayville; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Debbie Spittel of Beaver Dam, Joe (Rebecca) Spittel of Reedsburg, Rich (Karen) Spittel of Mayville, Tammy Spittel of Beaver Dam, and David (Jasmine) Spittel of Madison; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Alan; father-in-law, Larry Sr.; brother-in-law, Ken Christian; nephew, Chad; and brother-in-law, Larry Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial took place on Tuesday, April 11, at 4 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack and Rev. Fr. Joe Dominic presiding. Visitation took place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church in Mayville.

Special thanks to Mayville EMS and the staff at Waupun Memorial.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

