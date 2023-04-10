Curtis Williams, 84, of Waupun, formerly of Horicon, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, after a courageous battle with congestive heart failure.

Curtis was born the son of Albert and Rene (Atkinson) Williams on May 12, 1938, in the Town of Manchester in Green Lake County. Curt graduated from Portage High School in 1956. While attending Portage High School, he was part of the volleyball team that won the First Boys State Volleyball Championship. He then attended Sierra Junior College in Auburn, CA. He graduated from Madison Business College in 1959. Curt proudly served his country in the Wisconsin Air National Guard for six years.

On May 27, 1961, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Salzwedel in Columbus. They were blessed with almost 62 years of marriage and raised three children, Michael, Steven, and Amy.

Curt supervised the payroll department at John Deere Horicon Works for 32 years, retiring in 1992.

Curt was a very loving and caring husband and father. His family meant everything to him, and he was so very proud of all his children and grandchildren.

Curt was an avid Badgers, Packer, and Brewer’s fan. He and Liz attended Badger football games for 49 years. One of his greatest pleasures was watching his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. He was very involved in Horicon youth sports and was instrumental in starting the girls’ softball program.

Curt was a devout member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon where he served as a past Elder. He was also a member of the Horicon Lions Club for many years.

Curt is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth; son, Michael (Barbara) Williams; daughter, Amy Hopp; daughter-in-law, Staci Williams; grandchildren, Matthew (Danielle) Williams, Patrick (Austin) Williams, Tyler (Lindsay) Williams, Cassandra Williams, Braden Williams, Mallory Uttech (special friend Deke Hagen), and Logan Hopp; great-grandchildren: Gavin, Alexis, and Addilyn Williams. Curt is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Curt was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Steven Williams; grandson, Ryan Williams; and two brothers, Clayton (Geraldine) Williams and Warren (Margaret) Williams.

Funeral services for Curtis were held on Tuesday, April 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Horicon, with Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Visitation for Curtis was held at church on Tuesday, April 11, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Following the service, graveside military honors was conducted by the Horicon American Legion Post # 157 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.

The family would like to thank the devoted hospice caregivers who took care of Curt during his final weeks, especially Sandy, Jodi, and Anna. They are truly angels on Earth. Also, special thanks to our neighbor Russ Miescke who helped our family so many times.

Memorials in honor of Curt can be directed to St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Horicon or the Horicon Athletic Booster Club.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com

