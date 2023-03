SPRING ELECTION – LETTER TO THE EDITOR

| SPRING ELECTION - LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Ashford’s Wiesner Running for Town Supervisor Attention residents of Ashford: I, James Wiesner, have served the last four years as a Supervisor for the Town of Ashford. I am hoping to be re-elected to serve as supervisor, again. I definitely came into this role as a youngster, giving up nearly 50 years in age to some of the other board members.